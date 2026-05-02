Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

The Congress has criticised the Centre after a sharp increase in commercial LPG prices, calling it an “election bill” and warning of wider inflationary impact.

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Commercial LPG cylinder prices rose by ₹993, the steepest single-day increase.

  • Rahul Gandhi said the hike would burden small businesses and raise food costs.

  • Government kept domestic LPG and fuel prices unchanged, calling the revision “calibrated”.

The Congress on Friday criticised the Narendra Modi government over a sharp rise in commercial LPG prices, with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi calling it an “election bill”.

Gandhi said the ₹993 increase, the steepest single-day hike, signalled rising inflation after the polls. In a post on X, he warned that petrol and diesel prices could follow. He noted that commercial LPG rates have risen by ₹1,380 since February, an 81% increase in three months, adding that the burden would affect small businesses and food prices.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, widely used by hotels and restaurants, has risen to ₹3,071.50 in Delhi. This marks the third consecutive monthly increase, following hikes of ₹195.5 in April and ₹114.5 in March, amid global energy pressures linked to the West Asia conflict.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the timing reflected the government’s “disregard” for ordinary citizens, warning that the rise would hit small eateries and millions who depend on them.

State-run oil marketing companies implemented the increase nationwide from 1 May. Domestic LPG prices, however, remain unchanged at ₹965 per cylinder.

Commercial cylinder prices have risen sharply across cities. In Hyderabad, the cost of a 19-kg cylinder has increased by ₹994 to ₹3,315. In Mumbai, prices have gone up from ₹2,031 to ₹3,024.

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The government said retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG would remain stable despite global disruptions. It described the commercial LPG hike as a “calibrated” revision affecting mainly commercial and industrial users. It also said new measures are being finalised to curb hoarding and black marketing of subsidised gas.

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