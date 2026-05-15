Opposition Slams Fuel Price Hike, Links Move to End of Assembly Polls

Summary of this article
Opposition parties attacked the Centre after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre soon after assembly elections ended.
Congress, TMC and SP leaders alleged the government delayed the fuel hike until polling concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The price rise comes amid PM Narendra Modi’s nationwide austerity and fuel conservation appeal over the West Asia crisis.
Amid Prime Minister Modi's austerity call to the nation for energy conservation, fuel prices have seen a Rs 3 per litre hike, the first increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses suffered by oil marketing companies due to surging global crude oil prices.
Hours after petrol and diesel prices were hiked, opposition parties throughout India have been vocal about their criticisms of the Centre's austerity call.
At the forefront, the Congress has slammed the Modi-led government over price hikes, charging that the decision was deliberately deferred until assembly elections were over.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, called the crisis a "government-made crisis" and claimed that the consequences of which the people of the country are bearing out of their own pockets on petrol, diesel, and LPG.
"The people of the country must understand that, along with the international fuel crisis, the major reason for the economic crisis in India at this time is the Modi government's leadership crisis, lack of vision, and rampant incompetence," he alleged.
"During elections, the Modi government behaves as if 'everything is normal', and the central government's sole responsibility is to contest state elections. Now, as the crisis escalates, Modi has started touting the ideas of work from home and fuel savings," the Congress chief said, adding that the party has two questions.
Kharge said the US referred to the 30-day waiver for purchasing Russian oil in March with humiliating words like "allow" and "permission". "According to reports, the Indian government now wants an extension to that waiver. The question is why has Modi brought the country to the point of asking for "permission?" "Is it not true that when international crude oil prices were low, the Modi government provided no relief to the general public, instead earning Rs 43 lakh crore from central taxes in 10 years? So, why is the public being burdened with inflation now?" Kharge asked.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X, "Now that international oil prices are climbing up because of the war in West Asia unleashed by the PM's good friends -- the US and Israel -- and assembly elections are over, the Modi Government has increased petrol and diesel prices after having hiked commercial LPG prices earlier.
"This is bound to lead to further inflation that is now projected to be close to 6% for this financial year. Growth estimates will be lowered considerably," Ramesh said.
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra mocked the prime minister for embarking on a five-nation trip while the country was facing a fuel crisis.
"From today, the 'mehngai man' (inflation man) has left for five days of 'national contemplation' in foreign valleys, leaving the public to make the rest of the contribution in the national interest," Dostara said, referring to the prime minister.
"Before leaving, he (Modi) explained the new economic policy: if petrol and diesel become expensive, do not get your tank filled. Contribute Rs 3 on every litre and make the country self-reliant," he said.
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also criticised the move, alleging that fuel prices were intentionally kept unchanged during the elections.
"It was already decided -- take votes first, then raise prices," Pilot said.
"Immediately after the elections ended in five states, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre. Earlier, prices were not raised to attract voters, but once the elections were over, the burden was passed onto the public," Pilot alleged.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also expressed his dissatisfaction with the government on social media. "First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable," O'Brien said.
O'Brien further said, "Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?" Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in VAT.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Modi's conserve fuel call, saying that the cycle, which is the SP's official election symbol, is the only alternative, seemingly emphasising that his party alone can offer the path of development.
Taking to X, the leader shared an illustration of himself riding a bicycle, with the caption in Hindi, "If one has to move forward, then a bicycle is the only option."
Meanwhile, the UP government is rolling out eco-friendly measures in response to PM's appeal. Many ministers and senior government officials have been commuting either by cycle, e-vehicle, or by public transport.
The fuel price hike comes 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.
With no respite in sight, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated in an event that the government might have to hike petrol and diesel prices if the West Asia crisis continues for a longer period.