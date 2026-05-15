Opposition Slams Fuel Price Hike, Links Move to End of Assembly Polls

Commuters at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each, the first increase in over four years, amid rising global crude oil prices, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI

Commuters at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each, the first increase in over four years, amid rising global crude oil prices, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI