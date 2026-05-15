Fuel Price Hike Sparks Political War: Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Cycle’ Swipe At Modi, Congress Targets Centre

Summary of this article
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre across India, triggering political backlash.
Akhilesh Yadav mocked the Centre, saying people may now have to return to bicycles, while Congress accused the government of hypocrisy.
The hike comes days after PM Narendra Modi urged Indians to cut fuel use amid the West Asia crisis.
The Centre’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre has triggered a fresh political showdown, with opposition leaders accusing the government of burdening citizens just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying people may soon be forced to switch to bicycles as fuel becomes increasingly expensive.
“Looks like people will now have to return to the cycle,” Yadav said, referring to the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol, according to The Indian Express. He also accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to manage both the economy and foreign policy.
In an earlier post on X, Yadav had called Modi’s fuel-saving appeal an “admission of failure,” questioning why the government suddenly spoke of economic restraint after elections were over. He alleged that rising inflation, weakening rupee value and fuel costs were signs of policy failure.
According to The Indian Express, Yadav also mocked the government’s push for austerity by asking why BJP leaders used chartered flights during election campaigns if fuel conservation was such a priority.
The Congress also launched a sharp attack on the Centre after the price hike. Party leaders said the increase exposed the gap between the government’s appeal for restraint and the rising financial burden on ordinary citizens.
As reported by Times Now, Congress leaders accused the Centre of pushing inflation higher while asking citizens to reduce travel, fuel use and discretionary spending.
The latest price revision saw petrol and diesel rates increase by ₹3 per litre across major cities. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per litre while diesel is priced at ₹90.67. Prices have also risen sharply in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
The hike comes after global crude oil prices surged following the escalating West Asia conflict. India’s crude basket reportedly rose from nearly $69 per barrel in February to over $113 per barrel in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, Modi had urged Indians to reduce petrol and diesel usage, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, postpone gold purchases and use public transport wherever possible to help reduce economic pressure caused by global geopolitical tensions.
The opposition, however, says the government is passing the burden of global volatility directly onto citizens.
With fuel prices rising and inflation concerns mounting, the political battle over the economy is likely to intensify further.