Kharge Attacks Modi Over Fuel Price Hike, Links Adani Case To US Oil Waiver Row

Summary of this article
Kharge criticised the Modi government after petrol and diesel prices were hiked again within a week.
He linked the fuel price issue with the closure of the Adani case in the United States.
The Congress chief also questioned the government over Russian oil imports and US sanctions waivers.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest fuel price hike, alleging that the government was burdening ordinary people while ensuring a “free pass” for Gautam Adani in the United States.
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week after state-run oil companies ended a nearly four-year freeze on fuel price revisions.
“Just four days after the price hike, the Modi government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel. Having set the stage, preaching about savings while shifting the burden of their failures onto the public - this effort is in full swing,” Kharge alleged in a post on X.
“Robbing the common people and giving Adani a free pass from America - this is Modiji's Compromised Model,” the Congress chief alleged.
According to PTI, Kharge also accused the BJP of lacking foresight and leadership.
His remarks came after the US Department of Justice permanently dropped all criminal charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, ending a high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York after prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations.
Referring to the issue of Russian oil purchases, Kharge said, “Modi ji, who fills the air with false pride about being the 'vishwaguru', has begged and pleaded with America for a one-month extension on 'permission' to buy Russian oil. Every time he does this, he hurts the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. No previous government has ever stooped to this level”.
“Now the question is: if, according to the government, we've been "allowed" to do this, then why burden the common people with the weight of petrol-diesel price hikes?” he asked.
“I repeat once again - there is a lack of foresight and leadership in the BJP,” Kharge also alleged.
A temporary US sanctions waiver allowing the sale and delivery of Russian seaborne crude expired on May 16. The general licence, first issued by the US Treasury Department in mid-March and extended in April, was aimed at easing pressure in global energy markets after the US-Israeli war against Iran triggered a major oil supply disruption.
PTI reported that a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday that India had been purchasing Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers and would continue to do so based on commercial viability and energy security needs.
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that when the crisis hit, BJP leaders were busy with elections and later used “slippery words” to devise a plan for “loot”.
“When the crisis hit, the BJP leaders were busy with elections and then they spun slippery words to devise a plan for the "loot" and "in the meantime, got their dearest friend off the hook too!"” Kharge claimed.
“You don't become a 'vishwaguru' just by doing sponsored PR abroad... Modi ji, you have to ensure accountability to the people.
“Don't run from the real questions... The public has no interest in how you eat your mangoes or which tonic you drink,” the Congress president said.
“If you respond by saying what you're actually doing about the crisis, only then will you be called the people's true 'Pradhan Sevak'; otherwise, you'll remain nothing more than a mere 'pracharak' (propagandist),” Kharge claimed, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)