Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By ₹3 Per Litre Days After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Summary of this article
Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre across India on Friday after remaining unchanged for nearly 11 weeks.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per litre while diesel has risen to ₹90.67 per litre.
The hike comes amid rising global crude prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict and days after PM Modi urged Indians to conserve fuel.
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to reduce fuel consumption amid global uncertainty, petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre across the country on Friday, adding pressure on household budgets.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per litre, up from ₹94.77, while diesel rose to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹87.67.
The hike was reflected across other major cities as well. In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed to ₹106.68 per litre and diesel to ₹93.14. Chennai saw petrol rise to ₹103.67 and diesel to ₹95.25, while in Kolkata, petrol now costs ₹108.74 and diesel ₹95.13 per litre.
According to PTI, this is the first fuel price revision in nearly 11 weeks after public sector oil marketing companies held rates steady despite mounting pressure from global crude prices.
The increase comes as global oil prices have surged by over 50 percent amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy markets and raised concerns over supply routes.
India’s crude basket, which averaged around $69 per barrel in February, has now risen sharply to nearly $113–114 per barrel, significantly increasing import costs for oil marketing companies.
State-run fuel retailers including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum had largely kept fuel prices unchanged since April 2022, when daily revisions were halted following the Russia-Ukraine war-driven spike in global crude prices.
The companies had faced major losses during the first half of FY23 but recovered after global prices stabilised.
Before Friday’s hike, the last major fuel price revision came in March 2024, when the government announced a ₹2 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The latest hike also comes shortly after Modi urged citizens to use petrol and diesel “with restraint,” avoid unnecessary travel and cut fuel consumption as India prepares for possible economic disruptions stemming from the West Asia conflict.
With global oil prices remaining volatile, analysts say further revisions cannot be ruled out if geopolitical tensions continue.