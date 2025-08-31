Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

The Great Banyan Tree at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, in Howrah, West Bengal. Estimated to be over 250 years old, the tree is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for its vast forest-like canopy, spanning 3.5 acres with more than 3,600 aerial roots. It has withstood muliple cyclones and continues to survive even without its main trunk, which was removed in 1925 due to decay.