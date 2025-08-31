National

Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 31, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting | Photo: Indian Prime Minister's Office via AP

In this photo provided by Indian Prime Minister's Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hand before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

2/10
Manoj Jaranges hunger strike continues for third day
Manoj Jarange's hunger strike continues for third day | Photo: PTI

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange during his hunger strike for the third day, in Mumbai. Jarange on Saturday demanded that the Marathas in Marathwada be declared as belonging to the Kunbi caste and given reservation, as his talks with a government delegation ended inconclusively.

3/10
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting | Photo: Indian Prime Minister's Office via AP

In this photo provided by Indian Prime Minister's Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

4/10
Badrinath National Highway blocked after landslide
Badrinath National Highway blocked after landslide | Photo: PTI

Excavators being used to clear debris from blocked Badrinath National Highway after landslides, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

5/10
Landslide in Shimla
Landslide in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Firefighters clear debris from a blocked road after a landslide, in Shimla.

6/10
Army evacuates woman, 15-day-old baby from flooded village
Army evacuates woman, 15-day-old baby from flooded village | Photo: @westerncomd_IA/X via PTI

In this image posted, an Indian Army personnel during evacuation of a woman and her 15 days old baby stuck in an inundated village.

7/10
The Great Banyan Tree of Bengal
The Great Banyan Tree of Bengal | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

The Great Banyan Tree at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, in Howrah, West Bengal. Estimated to be over 250 years old, the tree is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for its vast forest-like canopy, spanning 3.5 acres with more than 3,600 aerial roots. It has withstood muliple cyclones and continues to survive even without its main trunk, which was removed in 1925 due to decay.

8/10
Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: PTI

People from across Maharashtra who arrived to join activist Manoj Jarange-led Maratha reservation agitation sleep on a platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), in Mumbai.

9/10
Weather: Rain in Jammu
Weather: Rain in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet amid rainfall, in Jammu.

10/10
Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone vs North Zone
Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone vs North Zone | Photo; PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

North Zone's Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the fourth and final day of the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final cricket match between East Zone and North Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

