Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

In this photo provided by Indian Prime Minister's Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hand before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange during his hunger strike for the third day, in Mumbai. Jarange on Saturday demanded that the Marathas in Marathwada be declared as belonging to the Kunbi caste and given reservation, as his talks with a government delegation ended inconclusively.
In this photo provided by Indian Prime Minister's Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.
Excavators being used to clear debris from blocked Badrinath National Highway after landslides, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
Firefighters clear debris from a blocked road after a landslide, in Shimla.
In this image posted, an Indian Army personnel during evacuation of a woman and her 15 days old baby stuck in an inundated village.
The Great Banyan Tree at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, in Howrah, West Bengal. Estimated to be over 250 years old, the tree is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for its vast forest-like canopy, spanning 3.5 acres with more than 3,600 aerial roots. It has withstood muliple cyclones and continues to survive even without its main trunk, which was removed in 1925 due to decay.
People from across Maharashtra who arrived to join activist Manoj Jarange-led Maratha reservation agitation sleep on a platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), in Mumbai.
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet amid rainfall, in Jammu.
North Zone's Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the fourth and final day of the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final cricket match between East Zone and North Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.