NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet on Monday in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, officials said.
PTI reported that in June, the NIA arrested two men for harbouring the attackers. Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam reportedly disclosed the identities of the three assailants as Pakistani nationals linked to the proscribed group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“The two men provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists,” NIA officials said. The three LeT militants were later killed by Indian armed forces on July 28 during an operation codenamed 'Operation Mahadev' near Srinagar, after hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the attack.
In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on May 7 at terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the operation name 'Operation Sindoor'. According to PTI, nine sites were targeted, including the headquarters and training centres of LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which were used to plan and direct attacks against India.
(With inputs from PTI)