NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

Three Pakistan-based LeT terrorists were involved; two men arrested for harbouring attackers, NIA to present case in Jammu court

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
NIA chargesheet for Pahalgam attack National Investigation Agency Pahalgam terror attack latest news
The NIA will present the charge sheet before a special NIA court in Jammu, officials added. File Photo; Representative image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet on Monday in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, officials said.

According to PTI, investigations by the anti-terror agency identified the direct involvement of three Pakistan-based terrorists in the April 22 attack. The NIA will present the charge sheet before a special NIA court in Jammu, officials added.

PTI reported that in June, the NIA arrested two men for harbouring the attackers. Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam reportedly disclosed the identities of the three assailants as Pakistani nationals linked to the proscribed group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“The two men provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists,” NIA officials said. The three LeT militants were later killed by Indian armed forces on July 28 during an operation codenamed 'Operation Mahadev' near Srinagar, after hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the attack.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on May 7 at terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the operation name 'Operation Sindoor'. According to PTI, nine sites were targeted, including the headquarters and training centres of LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which were used to plan and direct attacks against India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
