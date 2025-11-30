Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Kidambi Eyes Victory Against Gunawan

Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan LIVE in Syed Modi International 2025 final. BWF

Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi International 2025 final between Srikanth Kidambi and Jason Gunawan on Sunday, 30 November. Kidambi enters the title clash after defeating his younger compatriot Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 19-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian semi-final on Saturday. With that win, Srikanth booked his place in the final, where he now faces Jason Gunawan, who emerged victorious in the second semi-final against Minoru Koga. Get Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Nov 2025, 03:03:38 pm IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Streaming Info Live streaming of Syed Modi International 2025 badminton matches will be available on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT app. Live telecast will be available on the DD Sports TV channel in India.