Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Kidambi Eyes Victory Against Gunawan

Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Catch play-by-play updates of the Syed Modi International 2025 Final between Srikanth Kidambi and Jason Gunawan on Sunday, 30 November

Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi International 2025 final between Srikanth Kidambi and Jason Gunawan on Sunday, 30 November. Kidambi enters the title clash after defeating his younger compatriot Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 19-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian semi-final on Saturday. With that win, Srikanth booked his place in the final, where he now faces Jason Gunawan, who emerged victorious in the second semi-final against Minoru Koga. Get Srikanth Kidambi vs Jason Gunawan live updates right here.
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Streaming Info

Live streaming of Syed Modi International 2025 badminton matches will be available on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT app. Live telecast will be available on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s the Syed Modi International 2025 final between Srikanth Kidambi and Jason Gunawan. Stay tuned for live updates.

