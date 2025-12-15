BCCI 'Not Recognised As National Sports Federation', Union Minister Mandaviya Reiterates In Lok Sabha

Mansukh Mandaviya says NSFs are voluntary bodies, which are expected to follow "healthy management practices"
Adds that BCCI is not recognised as an NSF
BCCI has consistently opposed coming under RTI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 15, 2025), reiterating a long-held status that is expected to change once the new National Sports Governance Act comes into effect in 2026. Mandaviya was answering a query from Trinamool Congress' Kolkata Dakshin representative Mala Roy.
Roy asked whether the central government intends to take control of big sports bodies such as the BCCI and the under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their "proper and smooth functioning." Mandaviya replied that NSFs are voluntary bodies, which are expected to follow "healthy management practices".
Further, Mandaviya added, "BCCI is not recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF)" .
The National Sports Governance Act was passed in August 2025 and its rules are set to be notified soon. Mandaviya has promised full-scale implementation of the act in early 2026.
It has the provision for a National Sports Board (NSB) to set up a stringent system of accountability and all NSFs will have to attain NSB's recognition for access to Union government funding.
The BCCI has not been a recognised NSF so far as it is not reliant on government funding. But it will have to register itself as an NSF once the new Act comes into effect as cricket has become an Olympic sport, set for a reintroduction in the 2028 Games in the T20 format.
The Union sports ministry has already provided some relief to the national cricket board when it comes to provisions related to the Right to Information Act that will be applicable on NSFs under the new act.
It has amended the RTI-related provision in the act, placing only those bodies under its ambit which rely on government grants and assistance.
The RTI has been a contentious issue for the BCCI, which has consistently opposed coming under it as the board is not dependent on government funds unlike a majority of other NSFs.
In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Mandaviya also said that accounts of the NSFs receiving annual grant of more than INR 1 crore are subject to audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India.
(With PTI inputs)