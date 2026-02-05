One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

Not Giving Up: (From left to right) Shashwati Mukherjee, Seema Singh, Charanjit Kaur (in black), Shubhlakshmi and Kavita Roy Photo: Outlook Team

Not Giving Up: (From left to right) Shashwati Mukherjee, Seema Singh, Charanjit Kaur (in black), Shubhlakshmi and Kavita Roy Photo: Outlook Team