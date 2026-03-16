BCCI Naman Awards: Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana Named Best International Cricketers; Rahul Dravid Honoured Too

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held on March 15 in New Delhi, celebrated a historic era for Indian cricket, particularly following the nation's sweep of five ICC trophies. The ceremony’s highest honours, the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, were conferred upon legendary coach Rahul Dravid and former BCCI President Roger Binny, while Mithali Raj received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women. In the seasonal categories for 2024-25, Shubman Gill bagged the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer) for the 2nd time. Smriti Mandhana was named the Best International Cricketer (Women) for a record 5th time. Other notable winners included Harshit Rana and N. Sree Charani, who took home the Best International Debut awards. Domestic cricket was also spotlighted, with Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey and Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre recognized for their all-round excellence. Watch some of the best pictures from the event below.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
Indian men's cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
1/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
From left, Indian women's cricket team players Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy and Smriti Mandhana during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
From left, Indian women's cricket team players Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma and Kranti Gaud during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Ayush Mhatre
Indian men's under-19 team captain Ayush Mhatre during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Gongadi Trisha
Indian women's national under-19 cricket team member Gongadi Trisha during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Niki Prasad
Indian women's national under-19 cricket team captain Niki Prasad during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Varun Chakaravarthy
Indian men's cricket team player Varun Chakaravarthy during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Jhulan Goswami
Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Hardik Pandya
Indian men's cricket team player Hardik Pandya during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Mohammed Siraj
Indian men's cricket team player Mohammed Siraj with a trophy during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Jay Shah
ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Sanju Samson
Indian men's cricket team player Sanju Samson with a trophy during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Indian womens cricket team
Indian women's cricket team players Deepti Sharma, right, Richa Ghosh, left, and Uma Chetry during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Diana Edulji
Former cricketer Diana Edulji during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Anjum Chopra
Commentator and former cricketer Anjum Chopra during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Rajeev Shukla
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Rohan Jaitley
Delhi and District Cricket Association President Rohan Jaitley during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Harleen Deol
Indian women's cricket team player Harleen Deol during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
Former cricketer Diana Edulji, second right, and others during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/20
BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Mohammed Siraj, left, and Sanju Samson
Indian men's cricket team player Mohammed Siraj, left, and Sanju Samson with a trophy during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz