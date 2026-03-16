BCCI Naman Awards: Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana Named Best International Cricketers; Rahul Dravid Honoured Too
The BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held on March 15 in New Delhi, celebrated a historic era for Indian cricket, particularly following the nation's sweep of five ICC trophies. The ceremony’s highest honours, the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, were conferred upon legendary coach Rahul Dravid and former BCCI President Roger Binny, while Mithali Raj received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women. In the seasonal categories for 2024-25, Shubman Gill bagged the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer) for the 2nd time. Smriti Mandhana was named the Best International Cricketer (Women) for a record 5th time. Other notable winners included Harshit Rana and N. Sree Charani, who took home the Best International Debut awards. Domestic cricket was also spotlighted, with Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey and Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre recognized for their all-round excellence. Watch some of the best pictures from the event below.
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