Boston Celtics Vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2026: Brown’s 41 Points Lead Celtics To 120-112 Win
The Boston Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-112 on Tuesday, 17 March, with Jaylen Brown scoring 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and Jayson Tatum adding 21 in his fifth game back from an Achilles injury. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 40 points and Jalen Green added 21, but a late 8-0 run, sparked by Brown’s steal and Tatum’s layup, helped Boston turn a 111-108 deficit into a lead. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard added 21 and 19 points respectively as the Celtics scored 12 of the game’s final 13 points to seal the win.
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