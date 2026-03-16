Indian LPG Tanker Shivalik Safely Docks At Mundra After Navigating Strait Of Hormuz

Following the safe arrival of the Shivalik, another Indian-flagged LPG carrier, the Nanda Devi, is expected to reach the port of Kandla on March 17.

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LPG Tanker Shivalik
The vessel’s passage was secured after Indian authorities coordinated closely with Iranian officials to obtain the necessary transit clearances, allowing the ship to navigate the crucial waterway without incident. Photo: X.com
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Summary of this article

  • The Indian LPG tanker Shivalik has safely arrived at Gujarat's Mundra Port after successfully navigating the conflict-sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

  • The vessel's passage was secured following transit clearance obtained from Iranian authorities, highlighting diplomatic efforts to ensure energy security.

  • A second Indian-flagged carrier, the Nanda Devi, is scheduled to arrive at Kandla port on March 17 with a similar LPG cargo.

In a significant relief for India’s energy security, the LPG tanker Shivalik successfully arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra Port on March 16, having safely traversed the strategically sensitive and conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel’s passage was secured after Indian authorities coordinated closely with Iranian officials to obtain the necessary transit clearances, allowing the ship to navigate the crucial waterway without incident. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, remains a high-stakes maritime route amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Following the safe arrival of the Shivalik, another Indian-flagged LPG carrier, the Nanda Devi, is expected to reach the port of Kandla on March 17. The vessel is transporting a similar cargo of liquefied petroleum gas, underscoring the steady flow of essential energy supplies to the Indian coast despite geopolitical challenges in the region.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States has raised concerns over global oil and LPG supplies, as much of the world’s energy shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this narrow waterway could affect crude oil exports and LPG cargo movements, pushing up energy prices and increasing risks for shipping and regional energy security.

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The joint US-Israeli military operation is aimed at the comprehensive dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme, alongside the systematic degradation of its missile and drone capabilities. The killing of Khamenei has been portrayed by Washington and Tel Aviv as a major strategic achievement of the campaign. The strikes have targeted several critical military and security installations, including the operational centre of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), missile launch platforms, radar systems, and the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in Tehran. In parallel, Israel has launched strikes against positions associated with Hezbollah in Lebanon, thereby widening the geographical ambit of the conflict and raising concerns about broader regional escalation

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