How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

A villager lays flowers on a road in the village of Novi Petrivtsi close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 12, 2026, ahead of a funeral procession for a Ukrainian army soldier who was killed in a battle with Russian troops. Credit: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A villager lays flowers on a road in the village of Novi Petrivtsi close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 12, 2026, ahead of a funeral procession for a Ukrainian army soldier who was killed in a battle with Russian troops. Credit: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky