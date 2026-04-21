Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

US Vice President JD Vance is preparing to leave for Pakistan, even as doubts swirl over whether Iranian negotiators will show up at all.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
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JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance arrives to speak at a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran, Sunday, Photo: Jacquelyn Martin
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan is hopeful that Iran will attend, though Tehran has not yet made any formal announcement.

  • Iran wants “diplomacy with dignity”, not “diplomacy under threat”.

  • If talks do take place, at best a diplomatic roadmap to negotiate the nuclear agreement and other contentious issues may emerge

An air of uncertainty hangs over the Persian Gulf as the two-week ceasefire deal between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday, and the second round of talks in Islamabad is yet to take off. The immediate mood spoiler is the US Navy’s interception of an Iranian merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants the US to release it and create an atmosphere of trust. So far, there is no indication that Washington is ready to do so.

US Vice President JD Vance is preparing to leave for Pakistan, even as doubts swirl over whether Iranian negotiators will show up at all. If Iran signals its willingness, he could be in Islamabad for another round of face-to-face negotiations. Pakistan is hopeful that Iran will attend, though Tehran has not yet made any formal announcement. Talks are tentatively slated for Wednesday, with the ceasefire now expected to expire the same day after President Donald Trump pushed the deadline back by a day.

When Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be open to traffic after a ceasefire was declared in Lebanon, there was general optimism. Trump, however, announced a counter blockade on Iran in an effort to stop the export of Iranian oil and further squeeze the country’s already fragile economy to force Tehran to agree to a deal. That cast a shadow on the talks, and the interception of the Iranian vessel has further riled Tehran. Iran is now demanding that its vessel be released before talks can take place.

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Earlier, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the Iranian delegation will not be attending the planned talks in Islamabad, saying the US has violated the ceasefire since it began. Iran cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous negotiations, he added. Iran wants “diplomacy with dignity”, not “diplomacy under threat”.

There is, however, a wide gap between Washington and Tehran on key issues—what happens to enriched uranium, Washington’s insistence that Tehran never have a nuclear weapon, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and control of the Strait of Hormuz. None of these contentious issues are likely to be resolved quickly, even if negotiations take place. The question is whether the region will slide back into war, or whether last-minute diplomacy can pull it away from another round of bombings that has wreaked havoc on Iran and dented the Gulf’s image as a safe haven for global business.

With global energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz and very few cargo ships taking to the waterways, markets are jittery. The possibility of a war resuming has already raised the stakes and spooked global markets. For both Washington and Tehran, the costs of a full-scale war are enormous—but whether that reality tempers both sides remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Trump’s threats have not made it easy for the Iranians. He has warned that “bombs will go off” if Iran does not agree to his deal. The Speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hit back, accusing the US of “imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire” and trying to turn negotiations into a “table of surrender to justify renewed warmongering”, adding: “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

China has also expressed concern over the “forced interception” of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship by the US, urging all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement in a responsible manner. “The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is sensitive and complicated,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, calling on all sides to avoid further escalation and create conditions for normal transit through the strait to resume. The vessel seized by the US is said to have been on its way back from a Chinese port.

Despite the optimism displayed by Donald Trump last week, when he said he could travel to Pakistan to seal a deal if one is reached, few share that confidence. If talks do take place, at best a diplomatic roadmap to negotiate the nuclear agreement and other contentious issues may emerge. For now, nothing is clear. It could mark the first tentative steps towards peace—or the beginning of another destabilising conflict with far-reaching consequences for the global economy.

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