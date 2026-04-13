JD Vance-Led Iran Talks Build ‘Goodwill’ Despite No Breakthrough: Report

The Post report said it became clear to the US team once talks began that the Iranians did not fully appreciate the far-reaching nature of the Trump administration’s insistence that any deal must centre on prohibiting Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.



Iran has maintained for decades that it has no intention of developing a nuclear weapon, a claim that Trump and his supporters, notably Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have said cannot be taken at face value.



Iran must completely give up its nuclear enrichment capabilities, which can potentially be utilised for civilian purposes, according to the administration. Iran has refused to go that far and appears to have hoped that Trump would settle for something less.