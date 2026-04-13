Trump Defends 'Civilisation Will Die' Remark After Iran Talks Collapse

US President claims threat forced Iran to negotiate, predicts Tehran will return despite failed peace talks.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Donald Trump on Itan
Donald Trump Photo: File
info_icon

Three Key Points:

  • Trump says his warning pushed Iran to the negotiating table and insists they will “come back and give everything.”

  • Remarks about wiping out a “civilisation” drew global backlash after being posted online.

  • Vance-led US delegation failed to secure a deal with Iran after 21-hour talks in Islamabad

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his “civilisation will die” remarks brought Iran to the bargaining table for the now failed peace talks, and predicted that they will come back.

“Let me tell you, that statement got them to the bargaining table, and they have it left. They have left the bargaining table. I predict they come back and they give us everything we want,” Trump told Fox News programme ‘Sunday Futures’.

On April 7, Trump had threatened that the US forces would wipe out the “whole civilisation” and demanded that Iran open up the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route for one-fifth of the global oil supplies, for navigation.

“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted online, remarks that drew condemnation from across the world. Trump, on Sunday, tried to justify his remarks, saying Iran has always been calling “death to America” every other day.

“When I say about a civilisation, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it: they're allowed to say, "Death to America, death to this, death to—" you know, I make one statement, they say, "Oh, such a big deal”," Trump told Fox News.

Related Content
Donald Trump - File
Trump attacks Pope Leo, calls him 'weak'
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
2 US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz In First Such Transit Since Iran War Began
US President Trump - AP
High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’
People raise slogans as they gather to celebrate in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, after US President Donald Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilization, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire
Related Content

Vice President J D Vance-led US delegation held peace talks with the Iranian interlocutors in Islamabad on Saturday. The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official

  2. IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up Heat On India Debut Debate With Sensational Performances

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After MI Vs RCB, Match 20?

  4. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings From The Front With Match-Winning Half-Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  2. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

  3. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  4. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  5. 163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  3. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

  4. China Creates New Xinjiang County Near PoK, Afghanistan To Boost Border Security

  5. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?