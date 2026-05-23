Chinas new lunar mission will conduct environment and resource surveys of moons south pole

China's New Lunar Mission Will Conduct Environment And Resource Surveys Of Moon’s South Pole

P PTI Published at: 23 May 2026 3:12 pm

China's lunar exploration mission Chang'e-7, which is scheduled for launch later this year, will conduct environmental and resource surveys of the Moon's south pole, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.

P PTI Published at: 23 May 2026 3:12 pm