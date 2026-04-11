Artemis II Crew Returns Safely After Historic Lunar Voyage, Splashes Down in Pacific

Summary of this article
Artemis II astronauts returned safely with a Pacific splashdown off San Diego.
The four-member crew travelled farther from Earth than any humans before, capturing views of the Moon’s far side and a total solar eclipse.
NASA says the mission is a crucial step toward a crewed moon landing in two years and a lunar base later this decade
NASA’s Artemis II mission concluded triumphantly on Friday as its four astronauts safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, bringing humanity’s first crewed lunar voyage in more than half a century to a successful close.
The mission marked a historic return to the Moon, with the crew setting new records by travelling farther from Earth than any humans before. Over the course of the journey, the astronauts witnessed unprecedented views of the Moon’s far side, a total solar eclipse, and a striking view of Earth glowing against the vast darkness of space.
Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen emerged safely from the Orion capsule after it splashed down off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT). Recovery teams, assisted by the US military and stationed aboard the USS John P. Murtha, retrieved the crew in scenes reminiscent of the Apollo-era missions.
Military helicopters then lifted the astronauts one by one from an inflatable raft beside the capsule and transported them to the waiting naval vessel.
With Artemis II now complete, NASA has taken a major step toward its broader lunar ambitions, including a planned crewed moon landing within the next two years and the eventual establishment of a permanent lunar base by the end of the decade.
Speaking from the recovery ship, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman hailed the astronauts as “ambassadors from humanity to the stars,” praising the crew for the success of the landmark mission.
With inputs from PTI and AP