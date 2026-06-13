MEA Dismisses Reports Of Attack On Liaki Freedom, Says All Crew Members Safe

The MEA said all crew members aboard Liaki Freedom are safe and denied reports of a military strike on the vessel.
Authorities contacted the vessel's Master, who confirmed that reports of casualties were false.
The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following attacks on Indian-crewed vessels, including the tanker Settebello.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed reports claiming that the vessel Liaki Freedom, carrying Indian crew members, had been hit by a military strike and confirmed that all crew members on board are safe.
In an official statement, the MEA said it had established contact with the vessel and verified the situation.
"We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false," the ministry said.
The clarification came after reports circulating on social media and other unofficial channels claimed that four seafarers had died aboard the tanker while operating in the Strait of Hormuz region.
Sources associated with the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) also rejected the claims, saying authorities had directly contacted the vessel's Master, who confirmed that all crew members were safe. According to the sources, reports alleging the deaths of four sailors were factually incorrect.
No attack or casualty involving the vessel has been confirmed so far.
Gulf Shipping Under Pressure
The clarification comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region, where multiple incidents involving commercial shipping have been reported in recent days.
Earlier this week, three Indian-linked vessels were caught up in escalating tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.
In the most serious incident, the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian crew members, came under attack off the coast of Oman. Twenty-one sailors were rescued, while three missing crew members were later confirmed dead.
India subsequently lodged a strong protest with the United States and summoned a senior American diplomat in New Delhi. The government expressed concern over the use of force against commercial shipping and warned that such actions threaten the safety and stability of international maritime trade.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India's strong protest over attacks that resulted in the deaths of Indian seafarers.
The MEA has reiterated its call for de-escalation in the region and stressed that attacks on commercial vessels must cease immediately to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways.