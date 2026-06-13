MEA Dismisses Reports Of Attack On Liaki Freedom, Says All Crew Members Safe

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Published at:

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that reports claiming Indian crew members aboard the tanker Liaki Freedom were killed in a military strike are false, with the vessel's Master confirming that all personnel are safe

Ship
Representational Image
Summary of this article

  • The MEA said all crew members aboard Liaki Freedom are safe and denied reports of a military strike on the vessel.

  • Authorities contacted the vessel's Master, who confirmed that reports of casualties were false.

  • The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following attacks on Indian-crewed vessels, including the tanker Settebello.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed reports claiming that the vessel Liaki Freedom, carrying Indian crew members, had been hit by a military strike and confirmed that all crew members on board are safe.

In an official statement, the MEA said it had established contact with the vessel and verified the situation.

"We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false," the ministry said.

The clarification came after reports circulating on social media and other unofficial channels claimed that four seafarers had died aboard the tanker while operating in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Sources associated with the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) also rejected the claims, saying authorities had directly contacted the vessel's Master, who confirmed that all crew members were safe. According to the sources, reports alleging the deaths of four sailors were factually incorrect.

Related Content
Representational Image - null
rep image | - AP
Representative Image - null
India Thanks Oman for Rescuing 24 Indian Crew from Fire-Stricken Tanker - Photo: PTI; Representative Image

No attack or casualty involving the vessel has been confirmed so far.

US Navy Attacked 3 Merchant Vessels With Indian Seafarers in Gulf Region; Issue Taken Up With US - PTI
India Protests US Strikes on Merchant Ships After Three Indian Seafarers Killed Near Oman

By Outlook News Desk

Gulf Shipping Under Pressure

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region, where multiple incidents involving commercial shipping have been reported in recent days.

Earlier this week, three Indian-linked vessels were caught up in escalating tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

In the most serious incident, the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello, carrying 24 Indian crew members, came under attack off the coast of Oman. Twenty-one sailors were rescued, while three missing crew members were later confirmed dead.

India subsequently lodged a strong protest with the United States and summoned a senior American diplomat in New Delhi. The government expressed concern over the use of force against commercial shipping and warned that such actions threaten the safety and stability of international maritime trade.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India's strong protest over attacks that resulted in the deaths of Indian seafarers.

The MEA has reiterated its call for de-escalation in the region and stressed that attacks on commercial vessels must cease immediately to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories