Bengal Gained Infamy Due To Recruitment Scams, New Policy In Next Budget Session: CM

Stating that he has learnt that till now, carbon copies of the OMR sheets were not given to the examinees of the state's recruitment examinations, Adhikari said, "It's a very bad practice with mala fide intention. Such practices were resorted to for encouraging nepotism and corruption." Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.