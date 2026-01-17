BJP To Take Strict Measures Against Infiltration If Brought To Power: PM Modi At Bengal Rally

PM Modi, in his speech, accused the TMC government of endorsing infiltration and pointed at how Bengal is the only state where Ayushman Bharat has not been implemented.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
PM Modi in West Bengal
PM Modi in West Bengal Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi, addressing a rally in Bengal's Malda district highlighted infiltration as a primary poll-plank for the upcoming elections.

  • He accused the TMC leaders in the state of looting Central funds released for the state.

  • The PM added that Bengal is the only state where Ayushman Bharat has not been implemented.

Addressing a mega rally in Bengal's Malda district, PM Narendra Modi launched an attack on the TMC government in the state highlighting how infiltration, endorsed by the state government and its 'syndicate raj' in the state, posed "a very big challenge" before Bengal.

Driving infiltration as a primary poll-plank, PM Modi further stated, "There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said.

He also pointed at how infiltration has led to demographic change in numerous regions of Bengal. "The language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect. Due to the increasing population of infiltrators, riots have started occurring in many areas of West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad," he said.

JMM leaders stage a protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR)  during the supplementary Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi, on August 26, 2025 - PTI
Jharkhand’s SIR And The Return Of The Infiltrator Narrative

BY Md Asghar Khan

Stating that BJP's plan to take strict actions against infiltration and infiltrators in the state, the Prime Minister also reassured refugees, especially the politically significant Matua community which has been a BJP core vote bank since 2019 riding on the promise of citizenship under the CAA.

"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.

People gather at a school during a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - Photo: PTI
Bengal's Demography Entering 'Dangerous Phase : BJP Spokesperson Bhandari

BY Outlook News Desk

Further asserting that it was time for a change in governance in Bengal, he stated, "Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said.

Responding to the TMC government's multiple claims of the Centre not releasing funds for the state, PM Modi said the welfare schemes have failed to reach the people of Bengal as the funds directed by the Centre towards the state have been "looted by TMC leaders" in the state.

Further pointing at how Bengal is the only state where Ayushman Bharat has not been implemented, he said, "The TMC government is preventing my brothers and sisters in Bengal from availing its benefits. It is essential to bid farewell to such a ruthless government from Bengal," he said.

From Protest To Persona: How Mamata’s Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity  - null
Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

Addressing the recent civic poll results in Maharashtra and gains in Kerala, he attributed the success and party's development model to earning the trust of voters, especially the youth.

Sounding the poll bugle, PM Modi expressed, "Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am saying with full confidence that this time, the people of Bengal will also make the BJP victorious."

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
Tags

