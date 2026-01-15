Bengal's Demography Entering 'Dangerous Phase : BJP Spokesperson Bhandari

Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the rate of decline of Hindu population in border districts of West Bengal is "directly proportional" to the rate of increase of "illegal infiltrating activities".
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has claimed that West Bengal's demography is entering a "dangerous phase" in several districts of the state with growth rate of Hindu population declining every passing. In a video posted on his official X handle on Tuesday, Bhandari claimed that the rate of decline of Hindu population in border districts of West Bengal is "directly proportional" to the rate of increase of "illegal infiltrating activities" in those districts.
"The decadal growth rate of the Hindu population is declining with every passing decade. Bengal’s demography is entering a dangerous phase -- disturbingly similar to the 1940s in several districts," he wrote.
"It's not about Hindus becoming minority, it's about Hindu population falling to less than 70 percent," he said, adding, "Demography is democracy's destiny."
Bhandari claimed that the decadal growth of Hindu population, which was 21 percentage in 1980, has now reduce to 10 percentage.
"Which is what defeats the entire logic of TFR (total fertility rate). It says that even though the Muslim population growth rate has reduced than what it was 40 years back, the rate of decline of the Hindu population is faster than the rate of decline of the Muslim population. So the TFR gap always remains," he said.
This is why the Hindus are "disproportionately" decreasing in West Bengal and Muslims are increasing in the state, he claimed.
"But, along with that Bengal being the model state has another tangential data which says that the rate of decline of Hindu population in border districts of Bengal is directly proportional to the rate of increase of illegal infiltrating activities which have been found on those districts," Bhandari added.
The TMC Government led by CM Mamata Banerjee has been vocal in voicing their concerns against the Special Intensive Revision taking place in West Bengal. The BJP opposition in the state which has always accused the Bengal CM of Muslim appeasement and maintains that it is essential to make sure electoral rolls are sanitised and illegal voters, most of which, they claim, are illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar are weeded out.
Allegedly during a protest against the exercise, a government office was vandalised in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, police said.
The state highway at the Kahata area in Chakulia was blocked by people who were issued notices for SIR verification hearings, they said.
"Traffic was disrupted due to the blockade. Amid the protests, a mob vandalised the office of the Block Development Officer," an officer said.
A large contingent of police was rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control, he said.
"A high alert has been issued across the Islampur police district in view of the situation," he said.
With inputs from PTI.