Suvendu Adhikari Announces ‘Detect, Delete And Deport’ Policy Against Illegal Infiltrators

CM Suvendu Adhikari said illegal infiltrators not covered under CAA will be arrested and deported.
West Bengal handed over 31.9 acres to the BSF for fencing along 27 km of the Bangladesh border.
Adhikari accused the previous TMC government of failing to act on illegal infiltration.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stressed on Wednesday that his government will take a firm stance against illegal infiltrators and will implement a new policy of "detect, delete, and deport" with regard to legal infiltrators.
“Those not covered under the CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] they are are completely illegal infiltrators. The State police will arrest them and hand them over to the BSF. The BSF will hold talks with the BDR [Border Guards Bangladesh] and try to deport them. This means a policy of detect, delete and deport,” the Chief Minister said.
According to Adhikari, the State's Director General of Police and Home Secretary have been informed that this law is now in effect in all police stations along the State's border for the benefit of the nation and West Bengal.
The Chief Minister made the remarks at an event at the State Secretariat where the West Bengal government handed over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the construction of border fencing along 27 km of the India-Bangladesh border across five districts of the State.
Director General of the BSF Praveen Kumar and West Bengal government officials were present at the announcement of the land's transfer to the border security force, which took place at the State Secretariat Nabanna Building.
The State government bought 31.9 acres of land from the farmers and gave it to the BSF. During the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP pledged to give the BSF the land needed for the border wall if it won.
Emphasising that his government will be tough on illegal infiltrators, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday (May 20, 2026) said his government will follow a new policy of “detect, delete and deport” when it comes to legal infiltrators.
“Those not covered under CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] they are are completely illegal infiltrators. The State police will arrest them and hand them over to the BSF. The BSF will hold talks with BDR [Border Guards Bangladesh] and try to deport them. This means a policy of detect, delete and deport,” the Chief Minister said.
Adhikari said said and State’s Director General of Police and Home Secretary have been informed that, in all police stations along the border of the State, this law from today comes into force in the interest of the country and West Bengal.
Suvendu Adhikari approves the implementation of Central schemes in the first Cabinet meeting and allocates portfolios to Ministers.
The Chief Minister made the remarks at an event at the State Secretariat where the West Bengal government handed over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the construction of border fencing along 27 km of the India-Bangladesh border across five districts of the State.
The announcement of handing over the land to the border guarding force was held at the State Secretariat Nabanna Building, and Director General of BSF Praveen Kumar was present along with officials of the West Bengal government.
A total of 31.9 cacres of land was purchased by the State government from the farmers and handed over to the BSF. One of the promises made by the BJP during the West Bengal Assembly polls was that once it comes to power, it will hand over the land for border fencing to the BSF.
“In West Bengal, around 1,600 km of the total 2,200 km border with Bangladesh has already been fenced, while nearly 600 km remains unfenced. Wherever land is needed for fencing and border security, we will hand it over to the BSF,” the Chief Minister said.
“The district coordination meetings have now started, and these will happen regularly now,” the Chief Minister said, claiming that for the last several years, coordination meetings between the BSF, State police and administration in bordering areas had not happened.
“A letter was sent by the Centre to the State last year regarding the direct handover of infiltrators to the BSF, but the previous government failed to implement this important provision. We have now enforced it,” he said, stating that the Trinamool Congress government was not serious as far as the issue of illegal infiltration was concerned.