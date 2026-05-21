Suvendu Adhikari Announces ‘Detect, Delete And Deport’ Policy Against Illegal Infiltrators

The Chief Minister made the remarks at an event at the State Secretariat where the West Bengal government handed over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the construction of border fencing along 27 km of the India-Bangladesh border across five districts of the State.



Director General of the BSF Praveen Kumar and West Bengal government officials were present at the announcement of the land's transfer to the border security force, which took place at the State Secretariat Nabanna Building.