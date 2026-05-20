Israeli Strikes On Southern Lebanon Turn Deadly: 19 Killed, Including Women And Children, Officials Say

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least nineteen people.
The latest fighting in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict began on March 2
Israel has invaded and bombarded southern Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and other areas claiming to target Hezbollah occupied sites.
On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least nineteen people; including four women and three children said Lebanon’s Health Ministry. In spite of the fragile, U.S. brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, both sides continue to attack almost daily.
Israel’s military did not give an immediate comment on the causalities or specific incidents, but states that between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, it had targeted more than twenty-five sites of Hezbollah infrastructure in the region, as reported by Associated Press.
As told by the news agency, the latest fighting in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict began on March 2 when the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group firing rockets at Israel, two days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.
The government said a single air strike on the village of Deir Qanoun al Nahr in the coastal Tyre province, in Beirut killed 10 people, including 3 children and 3 women. Three others were wounded, including a child.
The ministry did not provide any other details about the strike a state-run National News Agency said it destroyed a house, leaving several people trapped under the rubble. Their bodies were recovered later in the day.
According to the ministry, another airstrike—this one on the city of Nabatieh, killed 4 people and wounded 10 others. A third strike in the nearby village of Kfar Sir killed 5 people, including a woman.
The latest death came a day after the death toll in the latest round fighting between Israel and Hezbollah surpassed three thousand, and two days after the U.S. brokered truce that has been in place since April 17, was extended for 45 days.
Israel has invaded and bombarded southern Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and other areas claiming to target Hezbollah occupied sites. Hezbollah is both a militant group, and a powerful political organisation in Lebanon, has resisted pressure to disarm, even from the Lebanese government.
More than a million people have been displaced in Lebanon by the fighting, some seek shelter in tents alongside roads and the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut.
Israel, has struggled to halt the frequent Hezbollah drone attack targeting its troops on Lebanese soil and northern Israeli border towns.
Israel’s military said one of its soldiers was killed on Tuesday in battle in southern Lebanon, as per AP. This raises Israel’s troops death toll to 21 since the latest conflict began.