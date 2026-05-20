India Has Leverage To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War: Estonian FM

Summary of this article

India has leverage to put pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine conflict and can play a “big role” in efforts to bring peace, though ultimately Russian President Vladimir Putin has to stop the “atrocities”, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.

Tsahkna also said Estonia is organising the Ukraine recovery conference in 2027 and expressed hope that India could also be a part of the rebuilding process of the war-hit country.

On whether India can play a role in bringing peace in the region, the minister, in an interview with PTI, said Russia has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for more than four years and noted that “India has leverage on putting more pressure or talk to Russia” to end the conflict.

"But honestly, the only person who can finish this war right now is President Vladimir Putin. For Europe and Estonia, Russia is a very direct threat. We don't want any wars in Europe, but unfortunately, we have (the war)," he said.

Any pressure on Russia to change its position and goals would be welcome as Ukraine and Europe want peace, Tsahkna said.