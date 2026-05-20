Boca Juniors 1-1 Cruzeiro, Copa Libertadores: Xeneize Held On Home Turf
Boca Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Cruzeiro in a result that proved to be a sucker punch for the hosts with the margin for error out of the way and qualification to the knockout stage is now hanging by a thread. Miguel Merentiel had given his side the lead in the 14th minute but Fagner equalised in the second-half of the match. Cruzeiro were down to ten men when Gerson went in with a reckless challenge on Leandro Paredes, appeared to shift momentum back in Boca’s favor. However, the visitors were astute in defence as Boca could not find the breakthrough and now have to depend on other results to go their way.
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