Boca Juniors 1-1 Cruzeiro, Copa Libertadores: Xeneize Held On Home Turf

Boca Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Cruzeiro in a result that proved to be a sucker punch for the hosts with the margin for error out of the way and qualification to the knockout stage is now hanging by a thread. Miguel Merentiel had given his side the lead in the 14th minute but Fagner equalised in the second-half of the match. Cruzeiro were down to ten men when Gerson went in with a reckless challenge on Leandro Paredes, appeared to shift momentum back in Boca’s favor. However, the visitors were astute in defence as Boca could not find the breakthrough and now have to depend on other results to go their way.

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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Gerson
Gerson of Brazil's Cruzeiro leaves the field after receiving a red card during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Lautaro Di Lollo, center, and Ayrton Costa, right, of Argentina's Boca Juniors react after missing a chance to score against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Malcom Braida
Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Christian of Brazil's Cruzeiro battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Kaiki Bruno
Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro falls onto Malcom Braida of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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A fan of Argentina's Boca Juniors reacts during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Leandro Paredes
Referee Jesus Valenzuela talks to Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrate after Miguel Merentiel scored his side's first goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Boca-Juniors-vs-Cruzeiro-Copa-Libertadores-group-d-match-highlights-Miguel Merentiel
Miguel Merentiel, center, of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro gather on the field prior to a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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A fan of Argentina's Boca Juniors cheers prior to a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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