Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

Tehran blasts Israeli strikes as sovereignty breaches and UN Charter violations, faulting US-France for inaction on the 2024 truce guarantors.
Thursday's raids in Ansar killed one, wounded seven, targeting alleged Hezbollah sites but hitting civilian areas like a cement plant.
Weakened Hezbollah loses Syrian supply routes post-Assad; risks of truce collapse loom as Israel occupies five southern positions.
Iran has strongly denounced continued Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon as a blatant breach of ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, urging international action to halt the aggression. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the statement on amid reports of fresh attacks that killed one and wounded seven in the village of Ansar.
Baghaei labeled the near-daily incursions a "clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," criticizing the United States and France—guarantors of the truce—for their "inaction and appeasement." He called for "serious and coordinated measures" from the international community to curb Israel's "lawlessness and warmongering" in West Asia, emphasizing breaches of the UN Charter and international law.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemnation, stated "the strikes targeted civilian facilities, including a cement plant, and constituted a direct infringement of the truce." The Israeli military claimed the operations targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and allied groups, amid over 2,000 reported violations since the ceasefire's inception.
As Hezbollah's primary backer, Iran's rebuke comes against a backdrop of the group's weakening—exacerbated by Israel's 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day war and the fall of ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, disrupting supply lines. The truce required Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days and Hezbollah's retreat north of the Litani River, but Israel retains positions in five strategic areas, complicating enforcement.
UNIFIL has also condemned related incidents, including grenade attacks on peacekeepers, as threats to international mandates. Analysts warn that escalating violations risk unraveling the fragile deal, potentially reigniting full-scale conflict.