India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership After Modi-Jetten Talks

Summary of this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed to elevate India-Netherlands relations to a strategic partnership.
Modi invited Dutch companies to invest in India’s maritime, semiconductor, AI, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors.
Both sides stressed the need for early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.
India and the Netherlands on Saturday decided to elevate their ties to the level of a strategic partnership following extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten against the backdrop of shifting global geopolitics.
Modi arrived in The Hague on Friday for a two-day visit as part of his four-nation Europe tour aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across several key sectors.
The two countries also signed multiple agreements to further expand cooperation in a range of areas.
"There has been significant progress in India-Netherlands ties in last one decade," Modi said in his televised opening remarks during talks with Dutch Prime Minister Jetten.
The Netherlands is among India’s largest trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The European nation is also India’s fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment amounting to USD 55.6 billion.
In his remarks, Modi said India considers the Netherlands one of its most important partners, noting that the historical and people-to-people ties between the two nations are "deep" rooted.
"Democratic values, market economy and responsible behavior are part of our common approach. Our cooperation in areas of Water, healthcare and education has been making the lives of our people better," he said.
Modi also underlined India’s rapid economic growth.
The prime minister said there should be greater convergence between the Netherlands’ expertise and India’s “speed and skill” across sectors.
"We need to take our cooperation in areas of innovation, investment, sustainability and defence to new heights. Under this common vision, we are taking India-Netherlands relations to the level of strategic partnership," Modi said.
In his remarks, Jetten highlighted various aspects of the expanding relationship between the two countries and formally announced the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership.
Ahead of the bilateral talks, Modi and Jetten interacted with leading CEOs from major Dutch companies operating in sectors including energy, ports, healthcare, agriculture, trade, and technology.
Modi invited Dutch companies to explore opportunities in India, particularly in maritime, renewable energy, digital technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.
"We are continuously reducing compliance and increasing the ease of doing business. We have recently carried out next-generation reforms in taxation, labour code, and governance," he told business leaders.
Modi said manufacturing in India is becoming increasingly cost-effective, while the services sector has emerged as a major driver of efficiency and innovation.
"We invite all of you to design and innovate in India. There can be no better time for this than today," Modi said.
"Today's India is a symbol of scale and stability. In terms of scale, we are also the fastest-growing major economy in the world and the world's largest talent pool. Infrastructure, clean energy or connectivity – no one in the world can match India's speed," he said.
"And on the subject of stability, I have completed 12 years of serving as the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. In these 12 years, with continuous reforms, we have transformed our economic DNA. Our direction has been clear – to give policy predictability to the private sector and increase opportunities for them," he added.
Modi said his government has opened up every sector to private participation, including space, mining, and nuclear energy.
The two prime ministers also underlined the importance of the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).