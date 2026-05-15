PM Modi’s Diplomatic Surge Through the UAE and Europe

The journey began in the UAE, a nation that has transitioned from a mere oil provider to what many in Delhi call a "generational ally." Beyond the staggering $101 billion in bilateral trade, there is a palpable human connection here. The PM isn't just meeting President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign MoUs on Strategic Petroleum Reserves; he’s there to acknowledge the millions of Indian expats who serve as the UAE’s backbone. In the quiet corners of the diplomatic lounges, the talk is about "innovation meeting scale"—a realization that India’s vast market is the perfect playground for the UAE's capital.