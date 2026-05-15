PM Modi’s Diplomatic Surge Through the UAE and Europe

Summary of this article
The Prime Minister embarked on a whirlwind six-day, five-nation tour that feels less like a standard diplomatic circuit and more like a high-stakes mission to insulate India.
The journey began in the UAE, a nation that has transitioned from a mere oil provider to what many in Delhi call a "generational ally."
The human element here is found in the ambitious "innovation meets scale" partnership, specifically in the semiconductor labs of ASML.
As the heat in the capital begins its relentless climb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't looking for shade; he’s looking for security. On Friday, the PM embarked on a whirlwind six-day, five-nation tour that feels less like a standard diplomatic circuit and more like a high-stakes mission to insulate India from a fractured world. With the shadow of the Iran war looming over the Strait of Hormuz, this isn't just about handshakes—it's about keeping the lights on and the engines running.
The journey began in the UAE, a nation that has transitioned from a mere oil provider to what many in Delhi call a "generational ally." Beyond the staggering $101 billion in bilateral trade, there is a palpable human connection here. The PM isn't just meeting President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign MoUs on Strategic Petroleum Reserves; he’s there to acknowledge the millions of Indian expats who serve as the UAE’s backbone. In the quiet corners of the diplomatic lounges, the talk is about "innovation meeting scale"—a realization that India’s vast market is the perfect playground for the UAE's capital.
From the desert sands, the itinerary shifts to the cool, tech-driven landscapes of Northern Europe. In the Netherlands, the focus turns to the "mother of all deals"—the recently sealed India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The human element here is found in the ambitious "innovation meets scale" partnership, specifically in the semiconductor labs of ASML. When Tata Electronics signs a deal to bring Dutch chip-making prowess to Dholera, Gujarat, it isn't just a corporate transaction; it’s a promise of high-tech jobs for a new generation of Indian engineers.
The Nordic leg—Sweden and Norway—brings a different flavour of pragmatism. In Sweden, the conversation has shifted toward "strategic de-risking," as the West looks for partners who aren't China. Whether it’s Saab building defence plants in Jhajjar or joint ventures in critical minerals for EVs, there’s a sense that India is being courted as a stabilizing force. Meanwhile, in Norway, the PM will step where no Indian leader has gone in 43 years, talking maritime security and "polar research" with a nation that holds the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.
The marathon concludes in Italy, where the rapport between Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni has become a cornerstone of India’s European outreach. With the activation of the "Blue-Raman" submarine cable connecting Mumbai to Genoa, the digital silk road is becoming a reality. As the PM navigates these five distinct cultures in less than a week, the underlying message is clear: in an era of volatile wars and shifting loyalties, India is busy weaving a safety net of its own, one partnership at a time.