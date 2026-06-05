Russian Drone, Artillery Attacks Kill Three Across Ukraine

The Broader Context

Russia has been striking Ukrainian cities, infrastructure and civilian areas with drones and missiles since 2022, and continues to occupy large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine. US-led diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict — now in its fifth year — to a negotiated end remain stalled, with no meaningful progress reported in recent weeks. In the absence of a political framework, both sides have been escalating their aerial operations, trading nightly barrages across a front line that has shifted only incrementally despite enormous losses on both sides.