Russian Missile and Drone Barrage on Kyiv Kills Civilians, Wounds Dozens

Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv kill at least six, including a child
Residential buildings, schools and infrastructure damaged across multiple districts
Attack comes as Ukraine expands long-range strikes deep into Russian territory
Revelations of Russia-China military training renew scrutiny of Beijing's neutrality
Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv overnight, killing at least six people, including a child, and injuring dozens more on Wednesday. According to AFP, The overnight barrage damaged residential buildings, schools and other civilian infrastructure across multiple districts, with emergency crews continuing rescue operations as authorities searched through the rubble for survivors.
Air raid sirens sounded across the capital as explosions were heard through the night, with Ukrainian air defences attempting to intercept incoming missiles and drones.
Residential Areas Damaged
The strikes sparked fires and caused extensive damage to apartment buildings and public infrastructure in several parts of Kyiv.
Emergency services said rescue workers were deployed across affected neighbourhoods, while local officials warned that the casualty toll could rise as search operations continued.
The latest attack adds to a series of intensified Russian aerial strikes targeting Ukraine's cities in recent weeks, despite continuing international calls for a ceasefire.
War Enters New Phase
The assault comes as the conflict enters a new phase marked by increasingly frequent long-range strikes by both sides beyond the frontline.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has expanded drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, targeting military and energy infrastructure, including a refinery near Moscow. Russia has responded with renewed missile and drone barrages against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, underlining the growing intensity of the aerial campaign.
The exchanges reflect a broader shift in the war, with both countries increasingly relying on long-range precision strikes to disrupt logistics, military infrastructure and industrial capacity far from the battlefield.
China-Russia Ties Under Scrutiny
The latest strikes also come days after revelations that Russia secretly authorised specialised military training for its personnel in China, highlighting the deepening strategic relationship between Moscow and Beijing during the war.
Classified Russian documents reviewed by Reuters showed senior Russian military officials approved training programmes at facilities operated by China's People's Liberation Army in 2025. The disclosures have renewed scrutiny of Beijing's insistence that it remains neutral in the conflict while maintaining close strategic ties with Moscow.
Russia and China have continued to expand defence cooperation alongside growing trade and diplomatic coordination since the start of the war.
Fighting Shows No Sign of Easing
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering Europe's largest land war since World War II.
Despite multiple diplomatic initiatives, the conflict has settled into a prolonged war of attrition. Russia continues to press offensives along parts of the eastern front while sustaining regular missile and drone attacks across Ukraine. Kyiv, meanwhile, has increasingly demonstrated its ability to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly energy facilities and military infrastructure.
The latest attack on Kyiv underscores the continuing volatility of the conflict, with civilians continuing to bear the brunt of the fighting even as both sides seek to alter the military balance through sustained long-range strikes.