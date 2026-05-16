PM Modi Arrives in Netherlands on Second Leg of Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.



Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, His Majesty the King's Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, and other high-ranking Dutch officials welcomed PM Modi at the airport.