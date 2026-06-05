Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Cockroach Janta Party Protest

The Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing on a petition seeking to regulate a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party scheduled for June 6.
The protest aims to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following recent examination-related lapses.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma refused to list the case filed by the Save India Foundation.
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to hear a petition raising law and order concerns arising from a planned protest by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party.
The demonstration, scheduled for June 6 at Jantar Mantar, aims to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses, the PTI reported.
Counsel representing the Save India Foundation mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma.
The bench, however, refused to list the case, according to PTI. The decision clears an immediate legal hurdle for the gathering just a day before the scheduled demonstrations.
Protest Call Details
Earlier this month, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi. Dipke also urged his followers to gather at the airport on June 6, PTI reported.
The Cockroach Janta Party operates as a youth-driven social media movement. Since its formation, the outfit has gained significant traction online. The movement has also been subscribed to by many public figures, according to PTI.
Petitioner's Security Demands
In its public interest litigation, the Save India Foundation sought the deployment of "immediate preventive, regulatory, and crowd-control measures" at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, metro stations, and highway entry points, the petitioner said.
The petitioner asked the court for directions to "restrict, regulate, or relocate the scheduled gathering" to maintain public order, the filing said to the PTI. The foundation argued these steps were necessary to ensure that vital infrastructure and emergency services, such as hospitals, railway stations, the high court, and the Supreme Court, function without compromising public safety.
The PIL alleged that the digital outfit has turned the youth into an "unregulated contingent," the petition said. The filing said this was achieved by "utilising overseas-tethered servers to execute a transnational institutional destabilisation agenda."
Additionally, the foundation demanded that the June 6 mobilisation be either relocated to an alternative designated site or strictly regulated with comprehensive videography of the proceedings, PTI reported.
The petition further sought measures to ensure individuals who are "instigating" from "overseas jurisdictions," including the USA and Australia, are prevented from compromising airport security and essential emergency machinery, the petitioner told the Press Trust of India.