Modi In Norway: Nordic Leaders And Corporate Realities Push Modi For Deeper Commitments

Beneath the grand declarations of a "rules-based order," the human complexities of the summit quickly spilled into the open. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre did not mince words, pointedly noting that while India and Norway have their share of differences, they must stand united against nations that "weaponize" diplomacy, trade, and technology. Yet, the most telling human moment of the tour didn't happen during a closed-door bilateral meeting. It unfolded in front of the cameras when a local Norwegian journalist, operating in a culture where unscripted access is an absolute norm, stood up and challenged Prime Minister Modi directly on his decision not to hold a traditional press conference.