PM Modi Invites European Firms to Invest in India, Says ‘Reform Express’ Moving at Full Speed

Summary of this article
PM Narendra Modi urged Swedish and European companies to invest in India, highlighting opportunities in AI, green energy, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
Modi praised the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, calling it a transformative partnership and stressing faster implementation.
The Prime Minister also pitched India as a global R&D and manufacturing hub during meetings with European business leaders in Sweden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited Swedish and European companies to expand investments in India, saying the country’s “reform express” was moving at “full speed” and offering major opportunities in manufacturing, clean energy, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.
Addressing the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg, Sweden, Modi said India had spent the last 12 years focused on “reforms, performance and transformation”.
“With the government’s political will, this Reform Express is moving forward at full speed,” the Prime Minister said while pitching India as a global manufacturing and innovation hub.
The event was attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and top executives from major European and Indian companies.
PM Modi Highlights Investment Opportunities
Seeking deeper collaboration with European businesses, Modi identified key sectors including telecom and digital infrastructure, electronics, AI, deep-tech manufacturing, green energy, healthcare, mobility and urban transformation.
He said India could become a global research and development hub and urged companies to co-create future technologies in the country.
“The next wave of technology innovation should be co-created in India,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s economic vision of “Design for India, Make in India and Export from India”, while highlighting the country’s rapid economic growth, infrastructure expansion and digital public services.
PM Modi Praises India-EU FTA
Modi also hailed the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a “transformative economic partnership”.
“We have set an ambitious and strategic agenda at the level of governments,” he said, adding that the agreement was being implemented at the earliest.
Referring to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen’s earlier remarks, Modi said the India-EU FTA had been described as the “mother of all deals”.
He also highlighted the importance of connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), saying they would strengthen trade and business ties between India and Europe.
Focus on Skills, Innovation and Green Energy
During a separate meeting with Swedish business leaders alongside Crown Princess Victoria and Prime Minister Kristersson, Modi said India and Sweden shared common values of democracy, transparency, innovation and sustainability.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions focused on resilient supply chains, green transition policies, digital technologies, life sciences and sustainable mobility.
Modi also invited Swedish companies to participate in flagship initiatives such as “Make in India”, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the National Critical Mineral Mission.