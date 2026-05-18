Nabin Holds Odisha BJP Core Committee Meeting, Discusses Strategies For Next Year's Rural Polls.

After the meeting, Sarangi said, "The core committee also discussed the BJP's ideology and how to maintain it when the party is in power in the state." Nabin, who arrived here on Sunday night on his first visit to Odisha after he became the party president, is also scheduled to hold a series of organisational meetings, training programmes, and strategic dialogues with senior party leaders and office-bearers in Bhubaneswar and Puri.