BJP Confident Of “Thumping Majority” In Bengal Polls: Nitin Nabin

Party eyes first government in state as high-stakes second phase voting underway

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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BJP Confident Of “Thumping Majority” In Bengal Polls: Nitin Nabin
BJP Confident Of “Thumping Majority” In Bengal Polls: Nitin Nabin
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nitin Nabin said the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in West Bengal with a “massive majority.”

  • Voting is underway for 142 seats in the decisive second phase, crucial for both BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

  • The election is seen as a key test, with TMC seeking a fourth term and BJP aiming for its first government in the state.

Nitin Nabin, the head of the BJP, expressed optimism on Wednesday that his party will win a "thumping majority" and form the government in West Bengal.

In the second and final round of the West Bengal assembly elections, 142 constituencies—including important districts like Kolkata, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas—are polling.

Both the BJP's attempt to form the state's first government and the incumbent TMC's drive for a fourth straight term are thought to depend on the outcome of the high-stakes election. Voter turnout in the first phase, which took place on April 23, was above 93%, indicating strong levels of electoral engagement.

Speaking to reporters in Mirzapur, Nabin said, "The BJP will form the government in Bengal. We are winning the elections with a massive majority." Earlier in the day, the BJP chief visited the Vindhyavasini temple and offered prayers. The rituals were conducted by his priest Acharya Agastya Kumar Dwivedi.

On his first visit to the district after assuming office, Nabin was welcomed by party workers at several places. He was greeted with a customary "angvastram" at the temple by District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar and City MLA Ratnakar Mishra.

Nabin met with local MLAs, including Mishra, Majhwan MLA Suchismita Maurya, and Madihan MLA Ramashankar Patel, at a hotel after praying for roughly ten minutes amid Vedic chants.

According to Patel, Nabin stressed the need of bolstering the organisation and urged public servants to concentrate on helping the people in their constituencies.

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Several party leaders, including district president Lal Bahadur Saroj, district vice-president Gaurav Umar, municipal chairperson Shyam Sundar Kesari, women workers and senior officials, were present on the occasion.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the district administration for the visit, with multiple officers of circle officer rank deployed, officials said.

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