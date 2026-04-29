BJP Confident Of “Thumping Majority” In Bengal Polls: Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin, the head of the BJP, expressed optimism on Wednesday that his party will win a "thumping majority" and form the government in West Bengal.



In the second and final round of the West Bengal assembly elections, 142 constituencies—including important districts like Kolkata, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas—are polling.



Both the BJP's attempt to form the state's first government and the incumbent TMC's drive for a fourth straight term are thought to depend on the outcome of the high-stakes election. Voter turnout in the first phase, which took place on April 23, was above 93%, indicating strong levels of electoral engagement.