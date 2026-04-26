Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

Summary of this article
Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav campaigned with All India Trinamool Congress in Bengal’s final phase.
Leaders targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting opposition unity.
BJP called the alliance opportunistic as campaigning reaches a crucial stage.
Ahead of the final phase of campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav joined the All India Trinamool Congress on the campaign trail in West Bengal, lending support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Addressing joint rallies, the leaders sharpened their attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of centralising power and undermining federal principles. Kejriwal emphasised the need for regional parties to unite against what he described as “authoritarian governance,” while Yadav framed the election as a broader fight to protect democratic institutions.
Mamata Banerjee welcomed the presence of the two leaders, projecting it as a signal of growing solidarity among opposition parties across states. The joint appearance is being seen as part of a wider effort to consolidate anti-BJP votes and present a coordinated front, particularly in high-stakes electoral contests.
The BJP, however, dismissed the show of unity as “opportunistic politics,” asserting that such alliances lack ideological coherence and are driven solely by electoral compulsions. Party leaders expressed confidence that voters would favour its development agenda over what they termed “coalition of convenience.”
As campaigning enters its final stretch, the involvement of national opposition figures is expected to intensify the political narrative, with each side attempting to sway undecided voters in a closely watched contest.