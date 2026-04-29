West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Voting Begins As BJP Aims To Breach Mamata’s Fortress

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Final phase across 142 seats to test Mamata Banerjee’s grip as BJP eyes breakthrough; all eyes on turnout, security, and key constituencies.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
amas voting 2026 voting timing in west Bengal bengal voting today live
Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: West Bengal heads into the second and final phase of its 2026 Assembly elections on Wednesday, asvoting begins at 7 a.m. across 142 constituencies. The phase is seen as decisive, with the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, facing a direct challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party as it looks to expand its presence in the state. Security has been tightened across several districts, with central forces and state police deployed in large numbers to ensure smooth polling. Constituencies in Kolkata and surrounding areas are expected to see close contests, shaped by issues such as governance, corruption allegations and local anti-incumbency. Turnout will be closely watched through the day, particularly after strong participation in the first phase. Early voting trends, voter turnout and any reports of disruption are likely to set the tone as polling gets underway.
LIVE UPDATES

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: High Stakes in Final Phase as Large Numbers Vote at La Martiniere

Polling is currently underway for 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. At La Martiniere For Boys School in Kolkata, a large number of voters, including senior citizens, have come out to cast their ballots.

The process is being conducted amid unprecedented security arrangements. This high-stakes contest is expected to decide whether the ruling TMC retains its dominance over the southern districts or if the BJP can force open the gates of power in the state.

-PTI

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Mahua Moitra Describes Election Environment as "Military"

After casting her vote, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, “I’m very happy to be able to cast my vote early in the morning." She noted that they intend to continue what was started in the first phase.

Describing the current atmosphere, Moitra stated, "What we saw in the first phase, and what we are likely to see today, is something I would describe as ‘revenge voting’." She added that while voting is usually a celebration of democracy, "this time it feels like a form of military rule, as you can see." Moitra concluded by stating they expect to see strong voter turnout throughout the day, noting they have never seen an election like this before.

-PTI

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Mahua Moitra Casts Her Ballot

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has officially cast her vote. The parliamentarian participated in the process as polling continues across the district, reported PTI.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: BJP Agent Alleges Attack at Booth No. 53 in Chapra, Blames TMC Workers

A BJP agent alleges an attack and blames TMC workers for the incident as the assembly election continues.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: TMC's Madhuparna Thakur Praises State Police and Urges Youth to Vote

Madhuparna Thakur, the TMC candidate from Bagdha seat, says, "Polling is underway peacefully. There is no problem." She noted that the state police is doing good service to ensure smooth polling.

Thakur also issued a call to action for the youth. "I would urge young voters to come out and vote as each vote is important. Youngsters must come out to vote to elect their government," she stated, according to PTI.

A peaceful protest by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP-led central government’s unplanned SIR and the alleged attempt to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens, in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatteejee/Outlook
Bengal Elections 2026: Why Mamata Banerjee Remains The BJP’s Toughest Test

BY Mohammad Ali

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: ECI Highlights Young Voter's Enthusiasm in Ballygunge AC

The Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) recently shared an update regarding the ongoing polls. The ECI posted, "That smile says it all A young elector after casting his vote at a PS in 161 Ballygunge AC, under DEO Kolkata South."

-PTI

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Jayprakash Majumdar Predicts "Comfortable Win" for TMC in Bengal

TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar expressed total certainty regarding the election outcome today. He claims the Trinamool Congress is headed for a very comfortable victory.

"When the result will come out on May 4, we are 100 per cent confident... Mamata Banerjee will chief minister for the fourth time in Bengal," Majumdar stated, reported PTI.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Massive Voter Turnout at DDC Girls High School in Purba Bardhaman

Long queues of voters are seen at the DDC Girls High School, Kaywa, Purba Bardhaman, polling booth. The second phase of voting for the assembly election is currently underway.

Dipshita Chatterjee - Sandipan Chatterjee
Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Pawan Singh Appeals to Voters, Flags Security

BJP candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh, said, “The expectation is 100 per cent, and it’s not just my expectation. Other candidates in my constituency are also feeling more hopeful this time. If our voters become more aware and go out to vote, it will be much better, because many people treat voting day like a holiday and don’t go to vote. Voting is both a right and a responsibility for everyone. If you want change, you must vote.”

He said the security situation has generally remained poor, but added, “However, after the recent attack on us, where a member of the central forces was shot, the administration now appears to be more strict.” He said many of those involved are either absconding or have been arrested, adding, “Our focus is to spread awareness among people... please go out and cast your vote.”

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Voters Queue Up in Hingalganj, Minakhan as Voting Begins

Voters were seen queuing up outside polling centres in Hingalganj and Minakhan as voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections began., according to PTI.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: BJP’s Arjun Singh Claims ‘Wave of Change’, Flags Violence Concerns

BJP candidate from Noapara, Arjun Singh, said, “People contest elections with the intention to win,” and claimed that the election in West Bengal is witnessing a “wave of change,” expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win.

He said that if violence occurs, the responsibility lies with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and that the Election Commission must act firmly, adding it should take action “no matter who the troublemakers are,” and be prepared to “respond in the same language if needed,” with “no compromise” from its side.

-PTI

Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

BY Photo Webdesk

West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Mock Polling Begins in Bhawanipur

Mock polling is underway at a booth at Mitra School in Bhawanipur ahead of Phase 2 voting. Polling across 142 constituencies will be held later today, reported PTI.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

  3. DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Raze Capitals' Top-Order To Engineer Nine-Wicket Thrashing

  4. Virat Kohli Scales Mount 9000, Betters Own IPL All-Time Record

  5. PSL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

  4. Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

  5. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  2. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  2. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Voting Begins As BJP Aims To Breach Mamata’s Fortress

  2. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  3. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  4. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings

  6. DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

  7. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  8. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case