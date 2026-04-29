West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Voting Begins As BJP Aims To Breach Mamata’s Fortress

Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: West Bengal heads into the second and final phase of its 2026 Assembly elections on Wednesday, asvoting begins at 7 a.m. across 142 constituencies. The phase is seen as decisive, with the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, facing a direct challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party as it looks to expand its presence in the state. Security has been tightened across several districts, with central forces and state police deployed in large numbers to ensure smooth polling. Constituencies in Kolkata and surrounding areas are expected to see close contests, shaped by issues such as governance, corruption allegations and local anti-incumbency. Turnout will be closely watched through the day, particularly after strong participation in the first phase. Early voting trends, voter turnout and any reports of disruption are likely to set the tone as polling gets underway.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 08:02:12 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: High Stakes in Final Phase as Large Numbers Vote at La Martiniere Polling is currently underway for 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. At La Martiniere For Boys School in Kolkata, a large number of voters, including senior citizens, have come out to cast their ballots. The process is being conducted amid unprecedented security arrangements. This high-stakes contest is expected to decide whether the ruling TMC retains its dominance over the southern districts or if the BJP can force open the gates of power in the state. -PTI

29 Apr 2026, 07:55:53 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Mahua Moitra Describes Election Environment as "Military" After casting her vote, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, “I’m very happy to be able to cast my vote early in the morning." She noted that they intend to continue what was started in the first phase. Describing the current atmosphere, Moitra stated, "What we saw in the first phase, and what we are likely to see today, is something I would describe as ‘revenge voting’." She added that while voting is usually a celebration of democracy, "this time it feels like a form of military rule, as you can see." Moitra concluded by stating they expect to see strong voter turnout throughout the day, noting they have never seen an election like this before. -PTI

29 Apr 2026, 07:49:08 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Mahua Moitra Casts Her Ballot TMC MP Mahua Moitra has officially cast her vote. The parliamentarian participated in the process as polling continues across the district, reported PTI.

29 Apr 2026, 07:47:02 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: BJP Agent Alleges Attack at Booth No. 53 in Chapra, Blames TMC Workers A BJP agent alleges an attack and blames TMC workers for the incident as the assembly election continues. VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: BJP agent alleges attack at Booth No. 53 in Chapra, Nadia; blames TMC workers.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI#WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XUu3eiaGKS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

29 Apr 2026, 07:39:35 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: TMC's Madhuparna Thakur Praises State Police and Urges Youth to Vote Madhuparna Thakur, the TMC candidate from Bagdha seat, says, "Polling is underway peacefully. There is no problem." She noted that the state police is doing good service to ensure smooth polling. Thakur also issued a call to action for the youth. "I would urge young voters to come out and vote as each vote is important. Youngsters must come out to vote to elect their government," she stated, according to PTI. Bengal Elections 2026: Why Mamata Banerjee Remains The BJP’s Toughest Test BY Mohammad Ali

29 Apr 2026, 07:37:03 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: ECI Highlights Young Voter's Enthusiasm in Ballygunge AC The Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) recently shared an update regarding the ongoing polls. The ECI posted, "That smile says it all A young elector after casting his vote at a PS in 161 Ballygunge AC, under DEO Kolkata South." -PTI

29 Apr 2026, 07:33:32 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Jayprakash Majumdar Predicts "Comfortable Win" for TMC in Bengal TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar expressed total certainty regarding the election outcome today. He claims the Trinamool Congress is headed for a very comfortable victory. "When the result will come out on May 4, we are 100 per cent confident... Mamata Banerjee will chief minister for the fourth time in Bengal," Majumdar stated, reported PTI.

29 Apr 2026, 07:30:56 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Massive Voter Turnout at DDC Girls High School in Purba Bardhaman Long queues of voters are seen at the DDC Girls High School, Kaywa, Purba Bardhaman, polling booth. The second phase of voting for the assembly election is currently underway. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict? BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

29 Apr 2026, 07:26:45 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Pawan Singh Appeals to Voters, Flags Security BJP candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh, said, “The expectation is 100 per cent, and it’s not just my expectation. Other candidates in my constituency are also feeling more hopeful this time. If our voters become more aware and go out to vote, it will be much better, because many people treat voting day like a holiday and don’t go to vote. Voting is both a right and a responsibility for everyone. If you want change, you must vote.” He said the security situation has generally remained poor, but added, “However, after the recent attack on us, where a member of the central forces was shot, the administration now appears to be more strict.” He said many of those involved are either absconding or have been arrested, adding, “Our focus is to spread awareness among people... please go out and cast your vote.”

29 Apr 2026, 07:14:36 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: Voters Queue Up in Hingalganj, Minakhan as Voting Begins Voters were seen queuing up outside polling centres in Hingalganj and Minakhan as voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections began., according to PTI.

29 Apr 2026, 07:02:15 am IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Voting LIVE: BJP’s Arjun Singh Claims ‘Wave of Change’, Flags Violence Concerns BJP candidate from Noapara, Arjun Singh, said, “People contest elections with the intention to win,” and claimed that the election in West Bengal is witnessing a “wave of change,” expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win. He said that if violence occurs, the responsibility lies with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and that the Election Commission must act firmly, adding it should take action “no matter who the troublemakers are,” and be prepared to “respond in the same language if needed,” with “no compromise” from its side. -PTI Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot BY Photo Webdesk