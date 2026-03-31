Assembly Elections 2026: Rethinking Model Code Of Conduct In The Age Of Freebie Politics

If this trend continues, elections risk becoming short-term exchanges, where immediate benefits matter more than governance and long term priorities. The role of the ECI is not to question welfare, but to ensure that elections remain free and fair. This means making sure voters are not influenced mainly by when benefits are given. In the end, the real test is not whether benefits reach people, but whether voters still have the space to choose freely beyond them. If that space begins to shrink, what happens to democratic accountability? And can a democracy sustain itself if long-term vision steadily gives way to short term gain?