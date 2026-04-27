Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Reaction After ‘Obstructing The Field’ Dismissal Turns Heads, IPL Forced To Take Action

Summary of this article
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for obstructing the field during KKR vs LSG
He showed frustration by hitting the boundary cushion and throwing his helmet
IPL fined him 20% match fee and added one demerit point for the breach
Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s night in Lucknow had, controversy, and a finish that went right down to a Super Over. While Kolkata Knight Riders eventually held their nerve to pull off a thrilling win, the talking point came much earlier in the game.
Raghuvanshi, who was batting on 9, was given out for “obstructing the field," a decision that has been seen only a handful of times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
As he walked back, the reaction suggested he wasn’t convinced, and that’s where things began to escalate. Even as the match built toward a nail-biting Super Over finish, that single incident remained one of the defining moments of the contest.
Rare call leaves Raghuvanshi frustrated
In the fifth over, a quick single turned messy. A throw from Mohammed Shami struck Raghuvanshi as he was sent back by Cameron Green, refusing the risky single, leading to an appeal. After a check upstairs, the third umpire ruled it as obstruction, ending his stay at the crease.
Moments like these are rare, and they tend to split opinion. The KKR camp looked animated, with visible discussions happening near the dugout. For a young batter trying to settle in, it was a tough way to walk back.
IPL penalises reaction after dismissal
What followed next is what brought in disciplinary action. As per the IPL, Raghuvanshi breached Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which deals with misuse of equipment. He struck the boundary cushion with his bat and then flung his helmet toward the dugout.
The league handed him a 20% match fee fine along with one demerit point for a Level 1 offence. Raghuvanshi accepted the sanction without any appeal.
For a player still finding his feet at this level, it’s a lesson of how quickly things can shift in a league like IPL. The margins are small and reactions, especially in heated moments, don’t go unnoticed.
Why was Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined in IPL 2026?
He was fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after showing frustration on the field.
What was Raghuvanshi’s dismissal in the match?
He was given out for obstructing the field, a rare mode of dismissal in cricket.