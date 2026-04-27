Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s Reaction After ‘Obstructing The Field’ Dismissal Turns Heads, IPL Forced To Take Action

Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined by IPL after angry reaction to rare obstructing the field dismissal during KKR vs LSG clash, breaching Code of Conduct in IPL 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:
LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Angkrish Raghuvanshi obstructing the field run out
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green in argument with umpires after the former was adjudged out for obstructing the field during IPL 2026 clash against LSG. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for obstructing the field during KKR vs LSG

  • He showed frustration by hitting the boundary cushion and throwing his helmet

  • IPL fined him 20% match fee and added one demerit point for the breach

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s night in Lucknow had, controversy, and a finish that went right down to a Super Over. While Kolkata Knight Riders eventually held their nerve to pull off a thrilling win, the talking point came much earlier in the game.

Raghuvanshi, who was batting on 9, was given out for “obstructing the field," a decision that has been seen only a handful of times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

As he walked back, the reaction suggested he wasn’t convinced, and that’s where things began to escalate. Even as the match built toward a nail-biting Super Over finish, that single incident remained one of the defining moments of the contest.

Rare call leaves Raghuvanshi frustrated

In the fifth over, a quick single turned messy. A throw from Mohammed Shami struck Raghuvanshi as he was sent back by Cameron Green, refusing the risky single, leading to an appeal. After a check upstairs, the third umpire ruled it as obstruction, ending his stay at the crease.

Moments like these are rare, and they tend to split opinion. The KKR camp looked animated, with visible discussions happening near the dugout. For a young batter trying to settle in, it was a tough way to walk back.

Related Content
Angkrish Raghuvanshi in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. - KKRiders/X
Angkrish Raghuvanshi In Run-Out Controversy: Youngster's Involvement In Costly Mix-Ups Continue In IPL 2026
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green in argument with umpires after the former was adjudged out for obstructing the field during IPL 2026 clash against LSG. - AP Photo
Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second from right, celebrates the run-out of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. - AP
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Cameron Green Bizarrely Run-Out After Mix-Up With Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Watch
Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates his half-century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - ipl/X
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Smashes 28-Ball Fifty To Help Kolkata Knight Riders Set Competitive Total
Related Content

Also Check: LSG Vs KKR IPL 2026 - Match Report

IPL penalises reaction after dismissal

What followed next is what brought in disciplinary action. As per the IPL, Raghuvanshi breached Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which deals with misuse of equipment. He struck the boundary cushion with his bat and then flung his helmet toward the dugout.

The league handed him a 20% match fee fine along with one demerit point for a Level 1 offence. Raghuvanshi accepted the sanction without any appeal.

For a player still finding his feet at this level, it’s a lesson of how quickly things can shift in a league like IPL. The margins are small and reactions, especially in heated moments, don’t go unnoticed.

Q

Why was Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined in IPL 2026?

A

He was fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after showing frustration on the field.

Q

What was Raghuvanshi’s dismissal in the match?

A

He was given out for obstructing the field, a rare mode of dismissal in cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver Sent Back After Fifties; New Zealand: 112/3 (12)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs AUS Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: After Lakshya, Ayush Wins, Rankireddy-Shetty Seal Doubles In Straight Games

  4. India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 2 Matches On TV & Online

  5. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  3. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  4. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  5. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  5. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio