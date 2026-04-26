LSG Vs KKR: Watch Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Obstructing The Field Dismissal - Is This The Biggest Controversy Of IPL 2026?

Summary of this article
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially adjudged out for obstructing the field
The incident took place during the LSG vs KKR match at the Ekana Stadium
Check the MCC law for obstructing the field dismissal below
A rare and controversial moment unfolded during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as KKR's young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for 'obstructing the field.' The incident, which occurred in the 5th over, left the KKR dugout stunned and fans divided over the interpretation of the laws.
The drama began when Raghuvanshi played a delivery toward the mid-on region and set off for a quick single. However, his partner sent him back after he had already covered more than half the pitch. As Raghuvanshi scrambled back to the striker's end, the LSG fielder fired a quick throw at the stumps.
In a desperate attempt to make his ground, Raghuvanshi made a significant 'U-turn' in his running path. The ball struck his left foot while he was mid-dive. LSG captain Rishabh Pant and the fielders immediately appealed, claiming the batter had intentionally changed direction to block the ball.
The on-field umpires, unsure if the contact was accidental or a tactical move to protect the wickets, referred the decision to the third umpire. During the extended review, multiple slow-motion replays from various angles were scrutinized
The footage appeared to show that while Raghuvanshi was looking back at the fielder, he adjusted his line of running away from the shortest path to the crease and directly into the trajectory of the incoming throw.
After several minutes of deliberation, the third umpire concluded that the batter had willfully altered his course. The giant screen at the Ekana Stadium flashed OUT, sparking immediate protests from the KKR coaching staff. Raghuvanshi, visibly frustrated, had to depart for 9, leaving his team in a precarious position early in the innings.
MCC Law For Obstructing The Field
According to MCC Law 37, a batter is out 'Obstructing the Field' if they willfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. Specifically, Law 37.1.4 states that if an umpire feels a batter has significantly changed their direction without probable cause, thereby obstructing a fielder's attempt to effect a run-out, the batter should be given out.
While KKR fans argued the movement was a natural reaction during a frantic scramble, the officials stood by the technicality of the law, marking one of the most talked-about dismissals of the 2026 season.