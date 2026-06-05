Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Aim For Winning Momentum In Final World Cup Warm-Up

Follow the live score and updates from Mexico vs Serbia in an international friendly as both sides fine-tune preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

D
Deepak Joshi
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Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly 2026
Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final football match against the United States in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Mexico will take on Serbia in an international friendly at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca on Friday, June 5, in what serves as El Tri’s final preparation match before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Javier Aguirre’s side enters the contest after warm-up victories over Ghana and Australia, with the coach expected to field a stronger lineup as he finalizes his plans for the tournament opener against South Africa on June 11. The match also offers Mexico a chance to build momentum in front of home supporters, with experienced stars such as Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez, and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa expected to play key roles. Serbia, meanwhile, arrive looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 friendly defeat to Cape Verde and will aim to spoil Mexico’s World Cup send-off. Historically, the teams have met only once before, with Mexico recording a 2-0 victory in 2011. With World Cup fever building across the host nation, El Tri will be eager to deliver another convincing performance before the biggest tournament in football begins next week
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Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Kick Off

The action is underway at the Nemesio Díez Stadium as Mexico take on Serbia in an international friendly. As reported by Outlook India, this match serves as an important preparation fixture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: El Tri Starting XI

Mexico head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying the hopes of a football-crazy nation as one of the tournament's three co-hosts. Javier Aguirre's side will kick off the competition against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11 before facing South Korea and Czechia in Group A. Led by experienced stars such as Raúl Jiménez, Edson Álvarez, and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, El Tri will be aiming to finally break their long-standing Round of 16 barrier and make a deep run on home soil. Mexico have reached the knockout stage in each of their last eight World Cup appearances, but the pressure will be greater than ever as they become the first nation to host the tournament three times.

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: SRB Starting XI

F. Stankovic, Bukinac, Simic, Erakovic, Djurdjevic, Dragojevic, A. Stankovic, Lucic, Randjelovic, Stanic, Stulic

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: MEX Starting XI

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming in India

There is no official broadcaster or streaming platform currently listed for the Mexico Vs Serbia international friendly in India.

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details!

  • Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

  • Kick-off Time: 3:00 BST (7:30 AM IST, June 5)

  • Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca

  • United Kingdom: Available via Pay-Per-View on Amazon Prime Video.

  • United States: Broadcast on FOX Soccer Plus, with Spanish-language coverage on ViX and streaming via Fubo.

  • France: Available for free on TF1.

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!

Good Morning, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Mexico Vs Serbia . Watch this space for live updates!

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Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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