Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Aim For Winning Momentum In Final World Cup Warm-Up

Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Kick Off
The action is underway at the Nemesio Díez Stadium as Mexico take on Serbia in an international friendly. As reported by Outlook India, this match serves as an important preparation fixture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: El Tri Starting XI
Mexico head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying the hopes of a football-crazy nation as one of the tournament's three co-hosts. Javier Aguirre's side will kick off the competition against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11 before facing South Korea and Czechia in Group A. Led by experienced stars such as Raúl Jiménez, Edson Álvarez, and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, El Tri will be aiming to finally break their long-standing Round of 16 barrier and make a deep run on home soil. Mexico have reached the knockout stage in each of their last eight World Cup appearances, but the pressure will be greater than ever as they become the first nation to host the tournament three times.
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: SRB Starting XI
F. Stankovic, Bukinac, Simic, Erakovic, Djurdjevic, Dragojevic, A. Stankovic, Lucic, Randjelovic, Stanic, Stulic
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: MEX Starting XI
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming in India
There is no official broadcaster or streaming platform currently listed for the Mexico Vs Serbia international friendly in India.
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details!
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Kick-off Time: 3:00 BST (7:30 AM IST, June 5)
Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca
United Kingdom: Available via Pay-Per-View on Amazon Prime Video.
United States: Broadcast on FOX Soccer Plus, with Spanish-language coverage on ViX and streaming via Fubo.
France: Available for free on TF1.
Mexico Vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good Morning, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Mexico Vs Serbia . Watch this space for live updates!