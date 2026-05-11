IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

Summary of this article
Andy Flower fined 15% of match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs MI clash
BCCI warns franchise owners over repeated violations involving restricted-area access and dugout interactions
Mobile phone usage inside IPL dugouts under heavy scrutiny after multiple protocol breach controversies
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has never struggled to produce drama. Usually, it comes through last-over thrillers, animated celebrations, or controversial post-match statements. But this season, some of the biggest talking points have come away from the boundary ropes.
From coaches losing their cool to franchise owners allegedly stepping into restricted zones and support staff facing scrutiny over mobile phone usage, the BCCI has quietly found itself battling a growing discipline problem during IPL 2026.
What initially appeared to be isolated incidents are now being viewed as part of a larger concern by the board’s anti-corruption and operations teams. The message coming from the BCCI is becoming increasingly clear, the IPL’s Code of Conduct is no longer something franchises can afford to treat casually.
Andy Flower Incident Brings IPL Conduct Rules Into Spotlight
With the game entering a tense phase during RCB’s chase against Mumbai Indians in match 54, frustration boiled over near the boundary line. Cameras caught Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower involved in an animated exchange with the fourth umpire after a controversial moment during the 17.2 over.
A day later, the IPL officially confirmed disciplinary action.
Flower was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct under Article 2.3, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during a match.” The league stated that Flower admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.
On its own, the punishment may not seem extraordinary. Heated reactions have long been part of elite sport. But the timing of the incident matters because it arrived in the middle of increasing BCCI frustration regarding overall discipline standards across the tournament.
BCCI Concerned Over Franchise Owners Crossing the Line
Over the last few weeks, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has reportedly flagged repeated violations involving IPL franchise owners entering or approaching restricted operational areas during live matches.
According to The Indian Express, the ACU informed board officials that some owners were attempting to communicate with team members from hospitality boxes, while others allegedly approached dugouts or physically interacted with players during matches. The board reportedly viewed those incidents as direct violations of the IPL’s Player and Match Official Access (PMOA) Protocol.
“The BCCI has noted with concern that certain IPL franchise owners have not adhered to the Player and Match Official Access Protocol during the course of matches,” the advisory reportedly stated.
The advisory further warned that owners and representatives are “strictly prohibited from communicating with or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room, or playing area during the course of a match.”
For the BCCI, the issue is not simply about appearances. The league’s anti-corruption structure depends heavily on maintaining strict control over access and communication during games. Any unregulated interaction inside restricted zones creates unnecessary vulnerabilities.
One official reportedly said, “One of the most worrying aspects has been the behaviour of the team owners. They have been flouting rules and haven’t been cooperating.”
The report also mentioned that evidence, including photographs of owners near dugouts and individuals carrying phones close to operational zones, had been shared with board officials.
Why Mobile Phones Inside Dugouts Are a Massive Issue
The IPL’s communication restrictions have become one of the most closely monitored aspects of tournament security this season.
That became obvious after Lucknow Super Giants found themselves in the middle of social media controversy during their match against Chennai Super Kings. Television visuals appeared to show a member of the LSG setup allegedly using a mobile phone during the game, triggering immediate backlash online.
Although the exact identity of the individual and the precise location shown on camera could not be independently confirmed, the clip reignited debate around PMOA rules and communication protocols.
The IPL guidelines are extremely strict regarding electronic devices in controlled areas.
According to league regulations, team managers may use phones only inside dressing rooms and not in dugouts. Analysts are allowed computers only at designated analyst stations, while players and support staff are expected to deposit communication devices before entering restricted areas.
The protocol clearly states: “Mobile phones and other electronic communication equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA.”
The reason behind the rule is straightforward. The BCCI wants to eliminate any possibility of unauthorized communication, external influence, or suspicious activity during live matches.
And the board has already shown it is prepared to hand out punishments quickly.
Rajasthan Royals Staff Member Already Punished Earlier This Season
Earlier in IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh and officially warned after reportedly using a mobile phone inside the dugout during RR’s clash against RCB in Guwahati.
At the time, the incident did not attract major national attention. But in hindsight, it now looks like one of the first visible signs that the BCCI was preparing to crack down harder on operational discipline across franchises.
The board’s recent advisory also reportedly highlighted another growing issue, several accredited individuals refusing to present identification cards during security checks.
“It has been brought to notice that certain team members have demonstrated reluctance in presenting their accreditation cards for verification,” the advisory stated, reportedly calling such behaviour “unacceptable.”
IPL 2026 Has Forced the BCCI To Reassert Control
The modern IPL environment is very different from what it was a decade ago. Franchise owners are more publicly involved, teams operate like entertainment brands, and social media has blurred traditional boundaries between players, management, and commercial stakeholders.
But the BCCI now appears determined to draw clear operational lines again.
Flower accepting responsibility for his actions likely helped prevent the situation from escalating further. Under IPL rules, Level 1 offences become final once admitted by the accused party. Still, the incident became symbolic of a much larger issue surrounding behaviour and protocol enforcement in the league.
Ironically, all of this unfolded during one of the season’s best matches. RCB eventually defeated Mumbai Indians in a thriller that significantly boosted Bengaluru’s playoff hopes. Yet much of the conversation afterward centered not around the cricket itself, but around discipline, access control, and the growing list of Code of Conduct breaches across the tournament.
And with the playoffs approaching, the scrutiny is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
Why was Andy Flower fined during IPL 2026?
Andy Flower was fined 15% of his match fee for using an audible obscenity during RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians.
Why has the BCCI warned IPL franchise owners?
The BCCI warned owners for allegedly entering restricted areas and interacting with players during live matches, violating PMOA protocols.
Are mobile phones allowed inside IPL dugouts?
No, IPL rules prohibit mobile phone usage inside dugouts and other restricted match areas.