IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, centre, Suyash Sharma, left, and head coach Andy Flower, second left, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, centre, Suyash Sharma, left, and head coach Andy Flower, second left, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav