KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Penalized for Code of Conduct Breach - Here's Why

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma fined 25% of his match fees against KKR
The opening batter abused as a result of disappointment on the Umpire's decision
BCCI confirmed the development in a release
Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain and opening batter Abhishek Sharma landed on hot waters due to his aggressive behaviour towards the match officials after getting out in the 1st innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Despite registering his first 40+ score and seeing his team win their first match of the season, Abhishek was reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India under their strict behavioural guidelines for the IPL.
In an official communication released by the BCCI, the 2026 T20 World Cup winner was fined 25% of his match fees, meaning he will lose a quarter of his earnings from the match against KKR.
Moreover, BCCI also handed a demerit point to Abhishek Sharma for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and committing a level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the tournament's rule books.
"Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday." - the BCCI said in the release.
The 25-year-old admitted to level 1 offence and accepted all the sanctions.
"He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding." - the release concluded.
What Did Abhishek Sharma Do?
Frustrated by missing out on a well-deserved half-century, Abhishek Sharma used audible, offensive language as he walked off the field. He was not sure if Varun Chakaravarthy had taken a clean diving catch, asking the on-field Umpire to check properly.
When the confirmation displayed on the screen, Abhishek chattered a few words that did not go down well for the officials. The stump microphone clearly captured the outburst.
KKR Slump To Another Defeat As SRH Fight Back In Style
SRH secured a dominant 65-run victory over the KKR at Eden Gardens. After being put in to bat, SRH posted a massive 226/8, the highest total of the season.
The duo of Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) provided a blistering 82-run opening stand, while Heinrich Klaasen anchored the middle order with a solid 52.
Chasing 227, KKR’s innings collapsed for 161 in 16 overs despite a valiant 52 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Jaydev Unadkat was the standout bowler with 3/21, while Player of the Match Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga claimed two wickets each to seal the win.
Who won in the IPL 2026 match between KKR and SRH?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens stadium.
How many runs did Abhishek Sharma score in the match?
Abhishek Sharma returned to his very best, smashing 48 off just 21.
Why was Abhishek Sharma fined by the BCCI?
Abhishek Sharma was fined 25% of his match fees for his aggressive behaviour towards the on-field umpires.
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 7?
The Chennai Super Kings will face last season's runners-up Punjab Kings in match number 7 tonight.