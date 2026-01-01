SRH Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 45

SRH vs KKR match facts, key stats, head-to-head record, pitch report, and team form ahead of IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad

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SRH Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 45
Heinrich Klaasen in actin for SRH against CSK in IPL 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH and KKR will play each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3

  • Hyderabad pitch expected to produce another high-scoring contest

  • Check match facts and other details related to the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.

The venue has already produced batting-friendly conditions this season, with an average first-innings score of around 200, and teams batting first winning three of the four games played here so far. With both sides featuring explosive batting units, another run-fest could be on the cards.

SRH come into the game in strong form, currently sitting third on the points table after bouncing back from a slow start where they lost three of their first four matches. Their campaign has been powered by an aggressive top order, with players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen delivering match-winning performances.

Notably, SRH recently chased down a massive 244-run target, highlighting their batting depth and finishing ability in pressure situations. With Pat Cummins adding stability to the bowling attack, SRH now look like one of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

KKR, on the other hand, have had a mixed season but are showing signs of resurgence. After losing five of their first six matches, they have bounced back with consecutive wins, including a Super Over victory that has revived their playoff hopes.

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Historically, KKR have dominated this rivalry, leading 19-11 in 31 matches against SRH and winning five of the last six encounters. Their strength lies in a spin-heavy attack led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, which could be crucial in the middle overs.

From a tactical perspective, this game is likely to be decided by how well KKR’s spinners handle SRH’s aggressive middle order and whether SRH’s pacers can contain KKR’s power hitters.

Given the conditions and current form, a total in excess of 200 could once again be the benchmark. With both teams fighting for crucial points in the playoff race, expect an intense contest where momentum swings could define the outcome.

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 3 May 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30PM (IST)

Captains: Pat Cummins (SRH), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Abhijeet Bengeri

3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Current Standings: SRH (3rd), KKR (8th)

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 31

SRH: 11

KKR: 20

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Q

When and where will the SRH Vs KKR match be played?

A

The match between SRH and KKR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 3.

Q

Which team has won more matches between SRH and KKR?

A

KKR have won 20 matches against SRH's 11 in terms of head-to-head comparison.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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