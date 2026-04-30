MI Vs SRH, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41 – Check Result

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)