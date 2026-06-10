Is Passive Cooling a Public Health Tool? Experts say Heatwave Crisis Demands it be Treated as One

"Studies have also found that residents of uppermost floors of high-rise buildings are more vulnerable to heat, regardless of their economic status. Passive cooling solutions are therefore more feasible and practical for addressing the problem," the doctor said. Pointing to passive cooling's potential, Siraz Hirani, Director at Mahila Housing Trust, said cooling stations built entirely on passive technologies in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Churu in Rajasthan are delivering temperatures 10 to 12 degrees Celsius lower than outside, with zero electricity.