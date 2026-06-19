Nutrition Lies at the Heart of India's Health Challenges: Soumya Swaminathan

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Soumya Swaminathan: It's true. Women's nutritional needs change according to the phase of life they are in. An adolescent girl, a pregnant woman, a breastfeeding woman and an older post-menopausal woman all have different nutritional requirements. There is very poor awareness and very little that's done in terms of public awareness of nutrition. And yes, gender issues do come into play. Even now, in many families, women are the last to eat, after feeding the children and the men in the family. So, she may or may not be getting adequate quantity or quality of food. We also know that migration and seasonal variations affect diets, especially in farming families. There are lean seasons when people have less to eat. This is where a more advanced understanding of diets and nutrition can help government programmes become more responsive to the needs of people in different parts of the country, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. There are many parts of India where millets are still a staple. People like to eat millets. But what do they get in the PDS? They get rice or wheat. If you could procure millets from local farmers and make them available through the PDS, it would be good for farmers and consumers. Consumers would get a healthier product that they like. It would also cut down on the carbon footprint. Today, food is procured in some states and then shipped across the country. There is a huge carbon footprint involved in moving food around. Moving towards more local supply chains would be good for the climate, good for farmers and good for consumers. If you did that, you could also include fresh fruits and vegetables in the PDS because local produce can be consumed quickly. You could offer pulses and locally grown oils rather than importing palm oil. There could be many innovations. The cost may go up a little because pulses and quality oils are more expensive, but the health gains in the long run would be substantial. We would save money on health care.

Otherwise, we are simply driving up non-communicable diseases. We need to take a longer-term view and look at cost-effectiveness. Investments may be higher initially, but the health gains will also be very high.